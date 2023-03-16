Beck Barn collapse

The historic Beck barn at 3527 Lanark Road near Liberty recently collapsed due to the weight of snow that had accumulated on its roof.

 Photo courtesy of Dave Bower

Old Man Winter has reared his ugly head in Bear Lake County this year, with a seemingly endless season of snowfall resulting in numerous structures collapsing there over the past two weeks.

Authorities say they're still trying to determine how many buildings have collapsed due to the heavy weight of snow that has collected on rooftops, but Bear Lake County Sheriff Bart Heslington said, “I can think of at least 12 that have collapsed recently just off the top of my head.”

Schoolhouse in Bern collapses

The historic schoolhouse in Bern about four miles west of Montpelier recently collapsed due to the weight of snow that had accumulated on its roof.
Home collapses on Monroe Street

The side of a home that recently collapsed on Monroe Street in Montpelier is moved out of the roadway by construction equipment. The home collapsed due to the heavy weight of snow that accumulated on its roof.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.