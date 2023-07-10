POCATELLO — Himalayan Flavor is celebrating five years of business in Pocatello with a big interior remodel of the popular Indian and Nepalese restaurant.
Roshan Kumar, owner of Himalayan Flavor, opened the restaurant in 2018. Kumar is a graduate of Idaho State University in Pocatello. Studying accounting and finance at ISU helped him fulfill his dream of owning his own business.
To celebrate the restaurant's five-year anniversary in August, Kumar said the restaurant is undergoing a remodel to make it more inviting for customers.
"We're doing roofing, bathrooms, flooring, kitchen, pretty much everything," Kumar said. "We have definitely changed the whole interior and made it look much better. This was in my mind for a long period of time that I had to do the renovation and I was just waiting for the right time to do it."
Since starting the renovation a couple weeks ago, Kumar said he's gotten compliments from customers who say the restaurant looks much improved already. There's still a week or two to go before the renovation is 100 percent done.
Kumar said in opening Himalayan Flavor five years ago, he really wanted to bring authentic Indian and Nepalese cuisine to Pocatello. The response from the community since then has been overwhelmingly favorable.
"We get customers from all over the country, even international, and they are really pleased and surprised with the flavor of the food," Kumar said. "They say this is some of the best food they ever had in their entire life, and being in Pocatello, it surprises them that a small town has such good food."
The restaurant's popularity has allowed Kumar to open two more Himalayan Flavor locations with one in Idaho Falls, which opened last year, and another in Logan, Utah, which opened two years ago. Kumar said those two locations are likely the extent of the restaurant's growth because he wants to make sure he doesn't compromise the quality of the food and service by growing too much.
"I just want to keep providing the best Indian cuisine in town and keep making customers happy," Kumar said. "We have a very supportive community that has been supporting us along the way no matter what, and it's been a pleasure to be part of the community and serving some authentic Indian cuisine here."
In addition to investing in the restaurant's long-awaited renovation, Kumar also plans to offer a special deal to customers to celebrate the five-year anniversary. He said he hasn't yet decided what the deal will be but he will announce it soon.
"It's been a roller coaster," Kumar said of operating Himalayan Flavor for the last half-decade. "It was hard, but hard work pays off and it did. People were doubtful and I had to keep working harder and harder just to make sure we stayed in business. It was my mission, but now it's everybody's mission who works with me to keep this place running. We have such good supporters to keep us going."
