On Tuesday, February 11,2020, at 9:36 a.m., the Idaho State Police investigated a single- vehicle non-injury crash eastbound US26 at 347.5, near Swan Valley. Mistie Siepert, 42, of Idaho Falls was driving a tan 2002 Ford Taurus eastbound US26 at 347.5. Siepert went off the right shoulder and, the vehicle went down the embankment, coming to rest in the river about 100 feet from the roadway. Siepert was wearing her seatbelt.
The lanes of travel were blocked for approximately 4 hours for emergency crews and removal of the vehicle. Idaho State Police was assisted by Swan Valley Fire and Rescue, Bonneville County Sheriff's Office and Idaho Department of Transportation.