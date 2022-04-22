POCATELLO — Travis Bell, athletic director at Highland High School in Pocatello, has been recognized by the Idaho Athletic Administration Association as the state's athletic director of the year for 2022.
Bell started his career in education 27 years ago as a Spanish teacher at Highland High School. During his time at the high school, Bell has served in many different roles, including assistant wrestling coach, head wrestling coach and football coach at both the junior varsity and varsity levels.
Bell stepped into his current role as Highland's athletic director and vice principal 10 years ago and has been going strong for the past decade.
Bell said the job can be overwhelming at times and many people don't endure more than two years doing it. But with 10 years under his belt now, he's looking forward to continuing his work at Highland for years to come.
"Hopefully I can survive eight more years," Bell said. "The last couple of years have been rough with COVID, so it's been amazing to be back in a normal atmosphere because I believe what makes a high school is activities, whether it's speech, debate, drama, cheer or football, they help bring pride and unity to the school. One of my favorite things is to feel the passion and the energy of the kids when we can gather and celebrate as a school."
Tonya Wilkes, School District 25 athletic director, said of Bell that he's "gone above and beyond for Highland athletics and bringing state events to the Pocatello community," and he always supports his fellow athletic directors.
"He tears up talking about his athletes and coaches because he cares so much, and he's always working to help each program equally," Wilkes said. "Travis has a work ethic that is beyond measure. When I started my position, my goal was to do more together. Travis has been foundational in helping us work toward creating that culture of doing more together each month."
Bell has received this award once before in 2019. He said he was nonetheless surprised to win the award this year because he works with so many amazing athletic directors throughout the state. He called the award a "real blessing."