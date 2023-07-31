POCATELLO — The start of the new school year is just around the corner, though the student athletes at Highland High will have to wait until September to use their school's newly renamed stadium.
Pocatello-Chubbuck School District 25 recently announced it's on schedule to be able to allow Highland students to return to the high school for in-person instruction starting Aug. 23 after an April fire gutted the school’s D-wing.
However, renovations to the newly renamed Highland High School Stadium won’t be completed in time for the beginning of the academic year, according to Highland High School Assistant Principal and Athletic Director Travis Bell.
As part of the most recent phase of School District 25’s plan to improve its middle school tracks and high school football fields, work is being done at Highland’s stadium to replace the grass field with turf, Bell said.
“That work was originally scheduled to be completed around the first of August,” Bell said. “But they kept running into water issues underground below the turf. They've now fixed that issue but it caused everything else to be backed up a bit.”
So to begin the academic year, the student athletes who use the Highland High School Stadium for fall sports won’t be able to use the stadium until the turf project is completed. Bell said the stadium should be ready on Sept. 8.
This means that Highland High’s varsity football team will play its first two home games at Idaho State University’s Holt Arena.
Also, Bell said that Highland was hoping to host the Rocky Mountain Rumble, a tournament featuring high school football teams from Idaho and Utah, at its stadium this year. But with Highland stadium still undergoing turf installation, the Rumble will instead happen at Madison High School in Rexburg for the fourth consecutive year.
“It just so happened our junior varsity and freshman football teams don't have any home games until Sept. 14 so this doesn’t affect them,” Bell said. “Our varsity will now do the Rocky Mountain Rumble up at Madison like we have in years past and then our first two varsity home games on Sept. 1 and Sept. 8 are scheduled to be held at ISU’s Holt Arena.”
The Highland varsity football team is scheduled to play Idaho Falls’ Skyline High School at Holt Arena at 7 p.m. on Sept. 1 and will face off against in-town rival Century High School at 7 p.m. on Sept. 8.
Highland was able to play all of its home games at its stadium last year, but this will be the first year of sports at the stadium after it was recently renamed Highland High School Stadium.
When Highland’s football stadium was renovated and expanded in 2017, it was named Iron Horse Stadium and the intention was that all three District 25 high schools would share the facility.
When the COVID-19 pandemic struck and none of the local high schools were allowed to use Holt Arena for football games, it became apparent that School District 25 needed to invest some money into ensuring its high schools had facilities of their own.
The fields at Highland and Century were slated to receive some upgrades and renovations and the field at Hawthorne Middle School became the football field for Pocatello High School and was renamed Lookout Credit Union Field at Pocatello High School Stadium thanks to a $1 million investment from Lookout Credit Union.
In June, the school board unanimously voted to change the name of the stadium at Highland to accurately reflect it is the sole home of the Rams. The Iron Horse Stadium name was ditched and the athletic facility was re-christened as Highland High School Stadium.
“We're excited about that for sure,” Bell said about the name change. “To have our stadium named after our school is great. In just a few more weeks we're going to have a turf stadium with a big ram in the middle and we couldn’t be more excited.”
Bell said he can't wait for the football season to start and is looking forward to what head coach Nick Sorrell has in store for his second season leading the Rams.
"I know coach Sorrell and his staff have worked all summer to move forward in a tough conference," Bell said. "Football, along with volleyball, cross country and soccer, adds to that back-to-school feeling and we're all ready for it."
