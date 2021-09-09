Thirteen Idaho public school students from across the state will gather in Boise Sept. 20 for the first meeting of Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra’s new Student Advisory Council.
“Some of the best and most inspiring moments in my seven years as superintendent have come from meeting and hearing from students,” Superintendent Ybarra said. “Their perspective and insights on Idaho’s public education experience are invaluable, especially as we work to recover from the pandemic’s impacts on schools. So I put out a call for advisory council members last spring, hoping to tap into this amazing resource.”
“The response was remarkable – nearly 60 strong applications,” the superintendent said. “It was so hard to narrow it down that I ended up with 13 students instead of the planned 12.”
“I’m excited by their diversity – seven girls and six boys in grades 4 through 12 from districts large and small in all regions of the state, with a wide range of priorities and interests – and especially excited by their ideas and passion for education,” Superintendent Ybarra said. “Each has a parent or guardian willing to accompany the student to our quarterly meetings, and I’m grateful to those adults for their commitment.”
Key issues voiced by advisory council members in their applications range from school funding to eliminating cliques and also include time management, mental and emotional health, social issues, STEM options and meeting the needs of students with disabilities.
Members of the Superintendent’s Student Advisory Council are:
- Bridget McNamee, fourth grade, Dalton Elementary School, Coeur d’Alene School District
- Emma Paddlety, ninth grade, Lapwai Middle/High School, Lapwai School District
- Adeline Perry, fifth grade, Valley View Elementary School, Boise School District
- Grady Noble, seventh grade, North Junior High, Boise School District
- Zayan Virani, 10th grade, Timberline High School, Boise School District
- Michael Gusinow, 11th grade, Renaissance High School, West Ada School District
- Joselyn Gutierrez, 12th grade, Caldwell High School, Caldwell School District
- Ocie Atagi, sixth grade, New Plymouth Middle School, New Plymouth School District
- Brylee Williams, 12th grade, Weiser High School, Weiser School District
- Hayden Barbre, eighth grade, Wood River Middle School, Blaine County School District
- Mila Gabiola, 10th grade, Highland High School, Pocatello School District
- Audrey Harmon, 9th grade, Bonneville High School, Bonneville School District
- Caleb Pebley, 11th grade, Hillcrest High School, Bonneville School District
“What we do in Idaho’s public schools is all about meeting students’ needs, igniting their dreams and fueling their success,” Superintendent Ybarra said. “This Student Advisory Council will give us input and ideas from young Idahoans so we can deliver programs and information in ways that actually reach them. I can hardly wait for our first meeting, Sept. 20.”