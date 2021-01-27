POCATELLO — A former special education teacher at Highland High School is facing the possibility of a 25-year prison sentence after being arrested by Pocatello police for allegedly sexually abusing a student.
Authorities said that Eric Popely, 47, of Pocatello, was arrested by Pocatello police on Wednesday afternoon for sexual abuse of a minor under the age of 16.
Police said the arrest occurred after they investigated an incident at Highland in which Popely had "inappropriate contact with a student."
Popely is currently being held at the Bannock County Jail pending his Thursday arraignment at the Bannock County Courthouse.
Authorities said the allegations against Popely involve one student and after conducting an investigation they do not currently believe there are any other victims.
Neither the Police Department nor School District 25 has released additional details regarding Popely's involvement with the victim at Highland.
School District 25 confirmed that Popely had been a Highland High School special education teacher since 2019 until this month when his employment with the district ended.
The district said in a press release issued on Wednesday after Popely's arrest that it had placed him on administrative leave on Jan. 21 and proceeded to conduct an investigation into "an alleged incident."
The district said in its press release, "As a result of the investigation, this individual is no longer employed by the Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25 and the matter has been turned over to the Pocatello Police Department."
The district continued, "In alignment with the mission of the Pocatello/Chubbuck School District to provide a safe, supportive and orderly learning environment for all to learn and work, the district requires criminal history checks for employees, volunteers and contracted service providers within five days of starting employment. District employees also sign the Code of Ethics and Employee Standard of Conduct, signaling that they have read and understand their personal and professional responsibilities, as well as the district’s and the State of Idaho’s expectations."
School District 25 Superintendent Dr. Douglas Howell said, “As a public school district, we accept the responsibility to protect the safety and well-being of our learners and staff in a positive learning environment. This is an obligation that we take very seriously, and one that prompts us to take swift, consistent action when necessary.”
The district's press release concluded with the following statement: "It is worth reaffirming that any and all incidents, alleged or confirmed, are subject to very strict confidentiality laws protecting both students and staff members. Just like any other employer or business, district employees have legal protections in place, especially in light of any workplace investigation, and more so, in a criminal investigation. Likewise, students are guaranteed that same right through federal privacy law in the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act. No additional information about this matter is available at this time."
The charge of sexually abusing a minor under the age of 16 is punishable by a maximum sentence of 25 years in prison.