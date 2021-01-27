POCATELLO — A former special education teacher at Highland High School is facing the possibility of a 25-year prison sentence after allegedly sexually abusing a non-verbal student at the school.
Pocatello police arrested Eric Popely, 47, of Pocatello, on Wednesday afternoon and charged him with one felony count of sexual abuse of a child under the age of 16.
Police said the arrest occurred after they investigated a Jan. 21 incident at Highland in which Popely had allegedly inappropriately touched one of his special needs students in a small office attached to the school's special education classroom.
Police learned of the incident from administrators at Highland High School, who initially found out about the alleged abuse from a paraprofessional who was in Popely's classroom at the time and witnessed the incident, according to police reports the Idaho State Journal obtained on Thursday.
The paraprofessional told police she witnessed Popely enter the small office with the non-verbal student and that he locked the door behind them.
Pocatello police reviewed video of the incident from a Highland surveillance camera. Though the footage was blurry and difficult to definitively show what happened, police said, the video did show Popely entering the small office with the student at about 11:15 a.m. Jan. 21.
About five minutes later, two audio/video technicians attempted to enter the small office but it was locked, police said. Popely can then be seen exiting the locked room, leading the technicians to another room to set up a TV and then Popely returned to the small office where the student was located and closed the door behind them, police said.
Popely then can be seen in the video standing directly behind the student for about one minute in the office, said police, adding that Popely and the student leave the locked room at about 11:35 a.m. The paraprofessional told police she observed the alleged abuse through the office's window to the classroom during the one minute Popely was standing right behind the student.
When Highland and School District 25 administrators went to the classroom to confront Popely, they found him in a closet with the lights off with a different student than the one he is alleged to have sexually abused, police said.
Upon contacting Popely, the administrators told police, "Popely appeared defeated. ... He did not defend himself or deny the accusation, he only said he was sorry."
When Pocatello police interviewed Popely he eventually admitted to inappropriately touching the non-verbal student. The information was provided to the Bannock County Prosecutor's Office who formally charged Popely on Wednesday.
Popely was arrested and booked into the Bannock County Jail where he remains incarcerated on a $70,000 bond following a Thursday arraignment hearing he attended via video conference from the jail.
Authorities said the allegations against Popely involve only the non-verbal student and after conducting an investigation they do not currently believe there are any other victims. Popely, during his interview with police, said he would be willing to complete a polygraph lie detector test.
School District 25 confirmed that Popely had been a Highland High School special education teacher since 2019. His employment with the district ended this month.
The district said in a press release issued on Wednesday after Popely's arrest that it had placed him on administrative leave on Jan. 21 and proceeded to conduct an investigation into "an alleged incident."
The district said in its press release, "As a result of the investigation, this individual is no longer employed by the Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25 and the matter has been turned over to the Pocatello Police Department."
Pocatello police said that Popely resigned from the district.
School District 25 said in its press release, "In alignment with the mission of the Pocatello/Chubbuck School District to provide a safe, supportive and orderly learning environment for all to learn and work, the district requires criminal history checks for employees, volunteers and contracted service providers within five days of starting employment. District employees also sign the Code of Ethics and Employee Standard of Conduct, signaling that they have read and understand their personal and professional responsibilities, as well as the district’s and the State of Idaho’s expectations."
School District 25 Superintendent Dr. Douglas Howell said, “As a public school district, we accept the responsibility to protect the safety and well-being of our learners and staff in a positive learning environment. This is an obligation that we take very seriously, and one that prompts us to take swift, consistent action when necessary.”
The district's press release concluded with the following statement: "It is worth reaffirming that any and all incidents, alleged or confirmed, are subject to very strict confidentiality laws protecting both students and staff members. Just like any other employer or business, district employees have legal protections in place, especially in light of any workplace investigation, and more so, in a criminal investigation. Likewise, students are guaranteed that same right through federal privacy law in the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act. No additional information about this matter is available at this time."
Popely is due back in court on Feb. 4 for a hearing in which prosecutors will attempt to prove there is enough evidence against him to proceed to trial.
The charge of sexually abusing a child under the age of 16 is punishable by a maximum sentence of 25 years in prison.