POCATELLO — This Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, Highland High School’s drama program will be performing a full-length feature play that was written and directed by one of its students.
The production, titled “That Curtain Over There,” is a comedy that will feature a cast of colorful characters who slowly begin to realize they are in a high school play. It was an endeavor that senior Josiah Parrish took on during quarantine last year.
“Last spring, when COVID was starting and I had just done my first theater performance I was thinking I kind of always wanted to write books and stuff,” said Josiah, who will also be performing in the play. “So I was thinking about things that I might do with the play, you know, and I decided that I wanted to be very self-aware and … I just kind of came up with it over the course of a couple weeks.”
Josiah, who acted for the first time in Highland High School’s production of “Mamma Mia” last year, explained that “That Curtain Over There” incorporates characters from different genres such as film noir, fantasy, disco, western and more, and it's a comedy that he described as “fun and silly.”
While this is his first play he’s directed and written, Josiah explained he had help from drama teacher Alix Van Noy, who encouraged and supported him throughout the many months it took to get the production from paper to stage.
“He didn’t have to do this and he let me do it,” Josiah said. “And he was here during summer working on it when he really didn’t have to. So I was really grateful for that.”
Another individual he wanted to thank was his sister, Emma Parrish, who helped co-direct the production and also encouraged Josiah when he first showed her the script.
“I just think it’s been so cool to see it come together,” said Emma, who started her freshman year at Idaho State University this fall. “Back when he had finished it, we did a read through with just our family … and it was so funny and we were all dying and we’re like, ‘Wow, this is so good.’ And then to see it come together and have it actually being put on, it’s just so cool.”
She added, “I just feel like I want people to recognize what an accomplishment this is. I’m so proud of my little brother that he wrote a full-on play and it’s good and funny. It’s so impressive.”
“It’s genuinely funny,” said Fred Parrish, Josiah’s father. “We were laughing out loud together on multiple different read-throughs with a couple different groups. I’m not a drama person per se, but it was funny. And from that point on, I knew it would work and it’s really great to see it come to fruition because it’s a noteworthy accomplishment.”
Drama teacher Van Noy explained that they’ve been working on Josiah’s script for several months, and that Josiah’s play has been given the same attention to detail and work as any published play the theater usually performs.
Josiah has been able to dip into the pool of actors readily available, and resources and funding are already covered, which gives him and students like him the opportunity to get hands-on experience writing and directing plays.
“It’s written really well for a … 16-year-old to bring in,” Van Noy said. “And obviously when writing a play you don’t write it once and then it’s perfect. The next step is producing it. And then (when) you produce it, you find things that need to change, or you come up with ideas, you work with the actors. … It’s just really making sure my students have those opportunities … especially if they take it upon themselves to do those things like writing it.”
Van Noy explained that the funds that are raised from the play will go back into the drama department for future productions. For those interested in attending, doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the play starts at 7 p.m. at Highland High School’s auditorium. Tickets are $10 for general admission and $5 for students and can be purchased at Highlandhs.booktix.com.
Highland High School is located at 1800 Bench Road.