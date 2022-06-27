POCATELLO — Highland High School has selected its next coach to lead the Rams football team.
Former defeinsive coordinator Nick Sorrell has been hired as the new head football coach at Highland High School.
"I'm excited to get to work," Sorrell said. "The expectations and traditions that have been created and passed down will not change. We're talking State titles, district championships and creating some great young men."
Sorrell has been coaching at Highland High School since 2004. He played football at Highland under former head coach Gino Mariani and years later joined the staff as a coach. Sorrell served as the junior varsity head coach from 2011 until 2014, finishing with an undefeated record and notching 27 wins during those three years. He became the varsity defensive coordinator in 2016.
"We will greatly miss Gino Mariani as the winningest coach at Highland High School," Highland Athletic Director Travis Bell said. "We are excited and look forward to moving forward with Highland football. We have been so blessed with assistant coaches that have stepped in and already ran a seven on seven tournament this past Wednesday."
Sorell said he owes his entire coaching career to Mariani, who took him under his wing and gave him the opportunity to impress his skills and knowledge on the growing minds of Highland athletes.
"He is not only a huge mentor for me in the football realm, but he is someone I can go to for just about anything in life," Sorrell said about Mariani. "I don't even know where to begin when it comes to saying thank you to Gino."
Sorrell added that he and Mariani had been preparing for this moment for some time, with the former head coach showing Sorrell the ropes when it comes to the behind-the-scenes aspect of operating a successful football program.
"Whether it was budgeting, ordering equipment or setting up practices, Gino has made this transition process so easy and painless," Sorrell said. "This program is about loyalty and tradition and people always ask about how I will follow in Gino's footsteps. Well, that's hard to do and not really my goal. I just want to come in and continue where he left off."
Sorrell said the players have responded well to the news and he has already let many of the boys know that regardless who is at the helm, this is their team and he's looking forward to putting them in a position to win.
"Highland has been blessed with many amazing coaches clear back to Jim Koetter in 1965, who began this tradition," Bell said. " Nick is a Highland grad from 2003 and will continue the tradition here at HHS. Right Attitude Means Success! Go Rams!"