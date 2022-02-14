Highland High School's cheerleading team claimed this year's 5A State Cheer Championship, sweeping all four competition categories and earning recognition for having the highest cumulative grade-point average of all competing teams.
Jessica Gallup, who has been Highland cheer's head coach for more than a decade, said she attributes this victory to her team's determination and talent.
"It was awesome. It was just fantastic," Gallup said of the state cheer competition on Saturday at the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa. "It's always scary because you never know how it's going to be and then they pulled it off, which is awesome. I'm so proud."
Although the Highland team has won 13 state titles with Gallup as coach, this competition was just as intense as any other, and perhaps even more so because of an unexpected near injury that almost took out one of the girls.
Gallup said one of her team's members rolled her ankle during warmups and was sobbing in pain. It took a bit for the girl to recover, but she was still able to compete.
"I was like, 'You've got to be kidding me. This is not good,'" Gallup said. "I've never had a girl get hurt in warmups, so that was new for me. But when the team was freaking out, I tried to stay really cool and I said, 'You guys got this. You can do it,' and then they just pulled it together and made it happen."
The Highland cheer team took home first place in every category in the competition, including show cheer, sideline, pom and stunt group. To top that off, the team also won the state academic title for having a cumulative GPA of 3.8.
"In all my years of coaching, and I've been coaching for a long time, like 25 years, I've never seen a team with this high of a GPA," Gallup said. "That was a first."
Century and Pocatello high schools also competed at the state tournament representing School District 25. Pocatello took fourth in 4A all-girl show, while Century took third in 4A coed show and second in 4A coed stunt group.
The future for the Pocatello area teams is bright, and for Gallup's team, it appears the longtime coach will be sticking around. Gallup said she wants to continue coaching Highland's cheerleading team for the foreseeable future.
"These girls are super determined. They really wanted (to be state champions) and you could see it," Gallup said about her team. "It's the best feeling in the world and it really motivates them. So I'm gonna enjoy the win for a while and then we're gonna get ready for next year."