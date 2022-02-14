Highland High School's cheerleading team claimed this year's 5A State Cheer Championship, sweeping all four competition categories and earning recognition for having the highest cumulative grade point average of all competing teams.
Jessica Gallup, who has been Highland cheer's head coach for more than a decade, said she attributes this victory to her team's determination and talent.
"It was awesome. It was just fantastic," Gallup said of the state cheer competition at the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa. "It's always scary because you never know how it's going to be and then they pulled it off, which is awesome. I'm so proud."
Although the Highland team has won 13 state titles with Gallup as coach, this competition was just as nerve racking as any other, and perhaps even more so because of an unexpected near injury that almost took out one of the girls.
Gallup said one of her team's members rolled her ankle during warmups and was sobbing in pain. It took a bit for her to recover, but she was still able to compete.
"I was like, 'You've got to be kidding me. This is not good,'" Gallup said. "I've never had a girl get hurt in warmups, so that was new for me. But when the team was freaking out, I tried to stay really cool and I said, 'You guys got this. You can do it,' and then they just pulled it together and made it happen."
The Highland cheer team took home first place in every category in the competition, including show cheer, sideline, pom and stunt group. To top that off, the team also won the state academic title for having a cumulative GPA of 3.8.
"In all my years of coaching, and I've been coaching for a long time, like 25 years, I've never seen a team with this high of a GPA," Gallup said. "That was a first."
The future for Gallup's team is bright, especially since she said she's not yet ready to leave her position as head coach even after so many years.
"These girls are super determined. They really wanted it and you could see it," she said. "It's the best feeling in the world and it really motivates them. So, I'm gonna enjoy the win for a while and then we're gonna get ready for next year."