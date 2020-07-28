ECS will open new offices and support facilities in Pocatello/Chubbuck later this year to deliver innovative cloud, cybersecurity and big data services in the region. The facility will provide administrative offices, team building, training and meeting space to support over 60 employees.
“We are very excited to be in Pocatello- Chubbuck and look forward to becoming ingrained in the community,” said Yusuf Abdul-Salaam, Senior Vice President, Justice Business Unit, ECS. “This facility will help our employees grow in their careers and provide a recognized point of presence for ECS in the community”.
The ECS offices will be located at 850 West Quinn, in the Citizens Community Bank Branch at the Pine Ridge Mall. Bannock Development Corporation facilitated the space selection for the new offices.
A ribbon cutting is expected late this fall.
About ECS ECS delivers advanced solutions in cloud, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), application and IT modernization, science, and engineering. The company solves critical, complex challenges for customers across the U.S. public sector, defense, intelligence, and commercial industries.
ECS maintains partnerships with leading cloud, cybersecurity, and AI/ML providers and holds specialized certifications in their technologies. Headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia, ECS has more than 3,000 employees throughout the United States. For more information, visit ECStech.com.