IDAHO FALLS — Shortly before 6:00 p.m., an Idaho Falls Police Officer in an unmarked IFPD vehicle attempted to perform a traffic stop on a vehicle near the area of 1st Street and Fanning Avenue in relation to a felony investigation.
When the Officer activated his overhead emergency lights and siren signaling for the driver to pull over, the driver fled from the Officer at a high rate of speed initiating a vehicle pursuit.
The Officer in the unmarked vehicle was quickly joined by additional Idaho Falls Police Officers in marked patrol vehicles with their lights and sirens activated.
The suspect vehicle fled at speeds up to 80 mph on city streets and repeatedly weaved in and out of traffic, causing unsafe situations for civilian vehicles on the roadway.
During the course of the pursuit, the suspect vehicle collided with a civilian vehicle in the parking lot of Harbor Freight. This minor collision resulted in minor damage to the civilian vehicle but no injuries.
The suspect vehicle did not stop when this accident occurred, but continued to flee from Officers.
The pursuit ended in the 1200 block of 17th Street, when the suspect vehicle collided with an unmarked Idaho Falls Police vehicle which was responding to assist in the apprehension of the vehicle.
The Officer in the unmarked IFPD vehicle was driving west bound on 17th Street with his emergency lights and sirens activated when the suspect vehicle driving eastbound drove into oncoming traffic and collided with the unmarked IFPD vehicle.
The Idaho Falls Police Officer driving the unmarked vehicle involved in the crash did not sustain any serious injuries.
The suspect vehicle was occupied by one male driver and one female passenger.
The female passenger was evaluated by EMS on scene and then transported to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center were she was treated and released.
Idaho Falls Police Officers searched the vehicle.
The driver, Pedro Lopez, claimed ownership of a bag on the back floorboard of the vehicle. In and in close proximity to the bag, Officers located drug paraphernalia, methamphetamine and heroin.
Pedro Lopez, a 28-year-old Idaho Falls resident, was arrested for Felony Eluding/Attempting to Elude a Police Officer in a Motor Vehicle, Felony Possession of Heroin, Felony Possession of Methamphetamine and was taken to the Bonneville County Jail.
Before being taken to the jail, Lopez was evaluated by Idaho Falls Fire EMS personnel on scene, then transported by IFPD to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in a marked IFPD patrol vehicle where he received a medical jail clearance.