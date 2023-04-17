High School students from both Blackfoot and the Gate City area have come together to create a new rugby team, the Portneuf Warriors.
The Portneuf Warriors held their first game Saturday, losing a close match against Meridian High School in a game decided by only five points.
The team consists of nearly 30 students from Blackfoot High School, Century High School, Pocatello High School and Highland High School. Last year, Blackfoot had a rugby team called Bingham United, though they were unable to field a team this year because of a difficulty finding coaches. Nearly half of the former Bingham United team have since joined forces with other high school students in the Pocatello area to form the Portneuf Warriors.
The team was created by team captain and Pocatello High School student Tommy Smith with the help of his coaches John Hitchcock, Tyler Skidmore and Ife Tabakece.
“We made flyers and set them up in all the high schools around here,” Smith said. “Last year, I played up in Blackfoot for Bingham United and it was really fun, so I wanted to start a team (in Pocatello). I talked to Ife who’s our assistant coach and he’s from Fiji, so he knows everything about rugby and he has a whole bunch of connections with everyone. I talked to him over the summer and he knew some guys that would want to help coach, and then we found some players and just went from there.”
In addition to the team consisting of high school students, Hitchcock said there is also a middle school affiliate that plays against other middle school rugby teams from around the region.
Roughly 75 percent of the team is new to rugby, but many of the players have a background in football, Hitchcock said.
“A lot of the people that we do recruit are (also playing) football because (rugby is) a spring sport, so it doesn’t conflict with football at all,” Hitchcock said. “One of the important things with rugby is that it teaches safe tackling methods, and I know a lot of parents were really excited about that. Some of the boys that have joined us have joined for that. We just eliminate the head from tackling altogether, so there are far fewer concussions and a lot safer tackling techniques with rugby. It really helps to supplement football if that’s what they’re really into.”
Hitchcock described Saturday’s game as “one of the best performances the team has done together.”
Smith scored a “hat trick,” which is three “tries” scores in one game.
Smith said he wants to play rugby in college, so he hopes that playing on the Portneuf Warriors will help him get recognized for potential scholarships. He described rugby as a “mix of different sports.”
“It’s like football because you have the contact from tackling, but it’s also like soccer in that the play is ongoing and there aren’t very many stoppages,” Smith said. “It’s a fast paced game with no breaks but all the same contact and hitting.”
Smith also described rugby as a sport that is more inclusive of different athletic types.
“One of the best things about rugby is that no matter what kind of athlete you are, there’s a spot for you,” Smith said. “On the rugby team, we’ve got guys that are big and slow, and those guys are our forwards. They run hard and try to break through guys. Then, we’ve got guys that are small and fast and they play on the outside edge. Every type of athlete can play rugby.”
Both Hitchcock and Smith mentioned how the culture around rugby is what makes the sport special.
“There’s a bunch of reasons that makes rugby real special to me, but I think the thing that stands out most is just that it’s for everyone,” Hitchcock said. “The camaraderie that it creates is great and it doesn’t matter your size, shape or speed, nobody gets left out. Everybody’s taught how to catch and how to pass, so it’s more so about discipline, skill and teamwork. I think it takes what you are as an individual and it amplifies it.”
Hitchcock continued, “I would say the other thing that makes it really special to me is that it’s the only sport I know of that teaches you to leave all your differences behind. It doesn’t matter what happens during the game because afterward, everyone’s your best friend. Right after every game, we all get together and we vote for the opponents’ best players on the team and we give them awards. Then we all get together and we celebrate, we eat and make bonds with people that were once our opponents.”
Smith’s mother, Carolyn, expressed her appreciation for the ISU Rugby Club and the community’s support.
“(The ISU Rugby Club) let us use their field and that was really nice of them,” Carolyn said. “We just appreciate all of the community support and we are super excited. Hopefully, rugby will stick around in Pocatello and the community will continue to get behind it.”
The Portneuf Warriors will play another home game at Bartz Field at 11 a.m. on April 22.
To learn more about the team, call Hitchcock at 208-351-5588 or email him at hitchcock.chiro@gmail.com.
