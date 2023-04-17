High School students from both Blackfoot and the Gate City area have come together to create a new rugby team, the Portneuf Warriors.

The Portneuf Warriors held their first game Saturday, losing a close match against Meridian High School in a game decided by only five points.

Portneuf Warriors vs. Meridian High School

A member of the Portneuf Warriors rugby team tosses the ball to a teammate with members of the Meridian High School rugby team in pursuit during a game at Bartz Field on Saturday.
Portneuf Warriors vs. Meridian High School

Members of the Portneuf Warriors and Meridian High School rugby teams face off during a game at Bartz Field on Saturday.
Portneuf Warriors vs. Meridian High School

A large crowd gathers to watch Portneuf Warriors and Meridian High School rugby teams face off during a game at Bartz Field on Saturday.

