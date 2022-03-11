SMITHFIELD, Utah — The principal of Sky View High School near the Idaho-Utah border says there is no truth to a rumor that his school has placed litter boxes in bathrooms to accommodate a student who supposedly “self-identifies” as a cat.
“I’ve heard the rumor that there are litter boxes in the bathrooms and all this stuff. That is not true whatsoever, and I’ll be done with this job if we ever start putting litter boxes in restrooms,” Sky View Principal Mike Monson said Monday.
The rumor is not unique to Cache Valley and has prompted official statements from school districts in Iowa and Michigan in attempts to clear the air.
In Iowa, the director of the teachers union characterized the rumors as an attempt to mock restroom accommodations for transgender students.
“It’s absurd, and it’s mean-spirited, and it is absolutely not the focus we should be having right now,” Iowa State Education Association Director Mary Jane Cobb was quoted as saying.
Cache County School District spokesman Tim Smith said he was made aware of the Sky View rumor early this year, but in his mind it did not warrant an official statement from the district.
“No. To me it’s just crazy rumors at this point, just stuff circulating on the internet,” Smith said.
The story appears to have some staying power. It surfaced in January on the Cache 411, a Facebook page devoted to community conversations, and comments there included mention of how the rumors had been debunked in the Midwest. This week, it was still being passed around in Cache Valley.
Smith said he first heard the litter box story from an acquaintance who shared with him a video that’s going around of a Sky View student wearing a cat costume.
“I said, ‘Well, I’ll check it out,” but I couldn’t find any evidence that that wasn’t just something spilling over from the national level,” Smith said.
The video does show an actual Sky View student in a cat costume, he said, but it was worn on one of the school’s “spirit days” early in the semester when all students were invited to dress up.
Principal Monson confirmed this, saying he actually spoke to the freshman student when he heard she might have been subjected to mockery from fellow students.
“Simply because those rumors had been out there, I just wanted to be sure she’s OK and not being teased or that there wasn’t any undue attention coming on her. She said she was doing fine but that one day some kids had teased her a little bit,” he said.
The student told Monson she and her father both call themselves “furries,” a tag given to people who wear animal costumes in a manner similar to cosplay enthusiasts at Comic-Con conventions.
“It’s not anything like what’s being made out of it,” Monson said. “She came into school one day — we had kind of a dress-up day — and so she wore her cat costume, and then I think it just took off from there, but she doesn’t do that on a daily basis or anything.”
In the Cache 411 discussion, a person identifying themselves as a “furry” offered a written comment on the litter box rumor, which reads in part:
“I am a Furry but as a furry I can tell you we as a community and a fandom WE DO NOT IDENTIFY AS ANIMALS yes there are people out there like that but, we are not so please leave this community out of this we are just people that like dressing up in mascot costumes and the art within the furry fandom ... ”