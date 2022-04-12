The Bannock County Event Center is pleased to announce that it will continue hosting the Idaho High School Rodeo Association and the Idaho Junior High Division Rodeo State Championships.
On February 24, the Board of County Commissioners approved contracts to continue hosting both state championships at the Event Center for the next three years.
“I’m thrilled these organizations have enjoyed our facilities so much that they’ve chosen to continue hosting their biggest events here. The athletes work so hard to qualify for these elite events, and we want to show them that Bannock County supports them and their sport,” said Scott Crowther, Director of the Event Center and Portneuf Wellness Complex.
The high school and junior high state rodeo competitions bring thousands of visitors to the Gate City, supporting the area’s tourist economy.
The Event Center, located at 10588 Fairground Drive in Pocatello, is an ideal location for the rodeo competitions because of its premier indoor arena, outdoor arena, covered seating area, and convenient RV park for overnight stays. The Center can accommodate 4,000 spectators at a time.
Jason Anderson, President of the Executive Board of the Idaho High School Rodeo Association, said he’s excited to return the rodeo finals to the Bannock County Event Center.
“We love the community in Southeast Idaho. Everyone from hotels, restaurants, and the local farm and ranch stores welcome us with open arms, and we’ve been very grateful for that,” Anderson said. “The staff at the Event Center has become like family to us. We’re glad we could work out a three-year commitment, and hopefully, we will continue building that relationship moving forward.”
The high school state championship will be held June 4 through 11 and is open to the public for a $6 entry fee.
Renae Zollinger with Idaho Junior High Division Rodeo said interest in rodeo is growing so quickly, they’ve added an additional day to the schedule of events this year.
“The Bannock County Commissioners and the staff at the Event Center have been so great to work with. We’re really excited to be back in Bannock County for our State Championships,” Zollinger said.
The junior high state championship will be held May 26 through 28 and is open to the public for no charge. The schedule of events can be found on idahojrhighrodeo.com/Dates.