AMERICAN FALLS — At the start of her senior year, Makenzie Smith wanted to build a barn. She wanted it to be her senior project, she wanted it to be located at American Falls High School, and she wanted to donate it to three special people in her life.
Yet for Smith and Wyatt Hunt, her senior project partner, the project — which would cost somewhere in the five-digit range — was initially met with strong doubts.
“We kept getting told it wasn’t something we’d be able to do,” Smith said. “We had some students and staff members doubt us, but we had a few that were very, very supportive.”
Luckily for the pair, the support outweighed the doubts and they were able to raise $27,000 by selling popcorn, receiving grants and collecting sponsorships from community members who plan to donate time, equipment and labor to see the barn raised and completed.
“The community has been super awesome throughout this project,” Smith said. “We’ve got the cement donated by construction services, (someone) to donate the cement, Hunt Electric is doing the electrical work, Travis Grover is doing excavation, Justin Richardson is doing plumbing and labor, and Brett Hensley is helping with the labor. We’ve just had a ton of people come together to help make this come through.”
While Smith and Hunt’s drive and hard work brought this project to life, it isn’t Smith’s only accomplishment this year. The 18-year-old graduated a trimester early after earning all the credits she could and is attending Idaho State University with a large dent already made toward her associate degree.
“When (Superintendent) Randy Jensen announced at graduation that someone had gotten 32 college credits, I didn’t know that was me until this morning,” Smith said on June 7, four days after American Falls’ high school graduation ceremony. “I knew I had 20 something, but I haven’t been able to see my updated transcript, so it’s cool to see my hard work paid off.”
Since the start of the last trimester, Smith has worked full-time at a local boutique, gaining insight into the business environment and the ins and outs of running one. This has given her a push toward ISU’s College of Business, where she hopes to explore what the field has to offer.
Smith’s drive to get ahead and look toward her future initially started her freshman year when she took her first online class.
“I was like ‘oh this isn’t too hard’,” she said. “I wanted to try and get as many college credits as I could, and (my sister) Taylor was super, super encouraging about it. I learned quickly that getting your associate’s degree and working, and at that time I was doing volleyball and FFA, and I’ve done student council, it’s a lot, so I just decided I was going to work my hardest and see how far I’d get. So I’ve just taken every class that’s been available.”
Throughout her high school years, she’s attributed a great deal of her success to mentors and friends who’ve inspired and encouraged her along the way, especially in 2019, when her older sister, Taylor, passed away in a rafting accident.
“After my sister passed away, I had a hard time focusing and being able to listen, and I wasn’t sleeping at night either,” she explained. “So (history) was my least favorite class to sit in, because (Mr. Good) does more of a lecturing style so it’s all on you to take notes and listen and ask questions. So at first I hated it, but once I was able to learn that it was all on me to ask questions, it clicked. I don’t know what it was, but it was so interesting and I love taking classes from him, and history is something that interests me, so it was super fun.”
Other individuals who helped Smith throughout these hard times were Hailey Giesbrecht, her cheer coach, and Josi Grover, her friend who provided encouragement when Smith was raising funds for her senior project.
“Josi is someone I grew up with my whole life,” she explained. “She was kinda my therapist in a way, she talked me through everything. She was very blunt and wasn’t afraid to tell me I’m being … overdramatic, or if someone was doubting me, she'd say, ‘Prove them wrong.’”
Grover is one of the three individuals that Smith plans to dedicate the barn to, the other two being her sister Taylor and Neil Andersen, a family friend who passed away recently in a car accident.
“He was supposed to take over the Ag program after Beitia,” she said. “He was amazing and … someone everyone looked up to and I felt like he had to be a part of this.”
Currently, Smith is continuing to blaze through classes, as she will earn another nine credits in seven weeks, and plans to complete generals by the end of the year.
“I honestly believe high school students can accomplish far more than people give them credit for,” she said. “Sometimes all it takes is a little encouragement.”