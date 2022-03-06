BOISE — Jasmine Cetin, 17, has been receiving texts pretty much 24/7 during Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, bringing news from back home.
Cetin, who is from Vinnytsia (southwest of Kyiv), moved to Idaho last August as an exchange student at Liberty Public Charter School. She and another Ukrainian exchange student in the Treasure Valley organized a March for Ukraine on Saturday.
Around 300 people attended the march, which began at Boise City Hall and went to the Capitol.
“It’s really pretty in Ukraine, I love it,” Cetin said during an interview on Friday, with a sunflower pinned to her hoodie. “We usually go to the capital a couple times in a year because we have friends there.”
The sunflower is Ukraine’s national flower and has become a symbol of resistance. At Liberty, some students on Friday made sunflowers, posters and ribbons.
Cetin was set to return home at the end of the school year to graduate back home when her visa is up. But that plan is now in jeopardy, after Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24.
Since then, over a million Ukrainian refugees have fled the country.
It is unclear how many have died, though the United Nations has said there were 331 confirmed civilian deaths.
Cetin doesn’t know if she will be able to graduate here, and some of her teachers and classmates back home have fled the country, she said.
“It’s been a long couple of weeks, hasn’t it, kiddo?” Cetin’s host parent Brad Watson asked her on Friday.
During this time, Cetin hasn’t been sleeping very well, Watson said. He said he wants to make sure she has the best experience in the United States but knows she is hurting about her home country.
“Yesterday morning, I didn’t tell you,” Cetin said, looking at her host parent. “But one of my friends, she’s in Texas, her classmate died yesterday. Her city is on the south where the sea is … her school was bombed completely. He went out to grab some medicine for his sister.”
All the Ukrainian exchange students in the United States have a group chat, she said, which has been comforting.
“Those 200 kids have the same feelings as I do,” Cetin said. “They actually understand me … we support each other in this whole situation.”
Cetin has also been communicating frequently with her family. Her parents are in Turkey and her grandparents left Ukraine on Friday.
“I was feeling sad that I’m so far away from everything when all my friends and my family struggles. I felt bad that I’m safe and they’re not,” Cetin said Friday.
On Saturday at around 5 p.m. in Boise — which is 2 a.m. in Kyiv — Cetin marched with another exchange student, Iryna Slya, holding billowing Ukrainian flags behind their heads.
It was an emotional day for many.
Irina Voyce was resettled in the United States as a child because the Soviet Union fell. Now an adult, she has family in both Russia and Ukraine, she said, as tears welled up in her eyes.
“My family in Ukraine is in danger and they’re targeting civilians,” Voyce said, wiping tears off her cheek. “I talked to my people on the phone today. My little nephew is f—ing 5 and he doesn’t understand how dangerous it is and he was just breakdancing and when the sirens go off they go to the bomb shelter. That’s just their life now. That’s their life.”
Many Russians and Ukrainians in the Treasure Valley came for a better life, Voyce said, as she held a blue sign that said “stop war” in yellow letters. Now, people’s lives back home are being ruined.
“Nothing could break my heart more,” Voyce said.
In a show of support for Ukraine, dozens of sunflowers dotted the jackets and hats of attendees at Saturday's march. A woman passed out posters to arriving protestors.
One man, Steve Randolph, held a large Ukrainian flag while he waited for a peace corps volunteer who served in Ukraine.
Some signs read “Peace for Ukraine.” One young girl held a yellow “WE STAND WITH UKRAINE” sign.
Watson, the host parent, passed out flowers and ribbons in a cardboard box.
Boise Mayor Lauren McLean said she met all the local exchange students a couple weeks ago and wanted to be at the march to support them.
When Russia invaded, McLean said, she couldn't believe it but also added,"we should have known that it would."
“I am here today because I’ve been so concerned about these students that are here as they are really concerned about their parents getting out of the country," McLean said, standing under a large Ukrainian flag waving in the wind.
Concern for family was a theme for many who showed up at Boise City Hall on Saturday afternoon.
Candice and Rob Parker recently hosted two Ukranian orphans and are in the process of adopting them, Candice said.
The two boys, aged 8 and 13, came for four weeks over the winter and returned home in mid-January.
“Now we don’t know how that’s going to go,” said Candice, who was wearing blue and yellow ribbons around her ponytail. “We don’t know if we’re even going to be able to get them out safely … we haven’t known them for very long but they’re part of our hearts.”
The couple knew they wanted to adopt the two because of a couple moments: When the youngest grabbed Candice’s hand in the grocery store, and when he called her "mom" and said "I love you."
“We lost contact with them about a week ago, so that makes it even harder not even being able to talk to them and make sure they’re OK,” Candice said. “We’ve been told that they’re OK, but we can’t have that personal contact with them for safety reasons.”
For the most part on Saturday, Rob stood silently beside Candice. He added there was a lot of disbelief around the situation.
“Just can’t fathom in these day and times, there’s a war happening,” Rob said. “I don’t understand how people can just attack other countries, people, civilians, I just don’t get it.”