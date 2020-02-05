POCATELLO — A 52-year-old Heyburn man faces up to 20 years in prison for possessing child pornography.
John R. Godfrey recently pleaded guilty to the charge of possession of sexually explicit images of minors, according to officials with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Idaho. They say Godfrey was indicted by a federal grand jury in Pocatello just shy of a year ago.
The Idaho Internet Crimes against Children Task Force, with the assistance of the Heyburn Police Department, started investigating the case after they received a cyber tip that Godfrey was in possession of child pornography, officials said. Detectives interviewed him in April of 2018.
“Godfrey admitted to receiving child pornography images and videos from other individuals in online chat groups. Godfrey also admitted that he possessed images of child pornography on his cell phone of children aged 9 to 11 years old,” according to a news release. “Investigators later searched Godfrey’s cell phone and a forensic analysis found the multiple images he admitted to possessing.”
Godfrey will be sentenced for the crime on April 20, officials said. Aside from the possibility of a lengthy prison sentence, he faces up to a $250,000 fine and a supervised release term ranging from five years to life.