In searching for thoughts about the New Year, we came across several out of the hundreds online that spoke to us-- from the famous and not so famous--and including some with a wee bit of humor. We hope you enjoy the ones we selected.
CHARLES LAMB, ENGLISH ESSAYIST:
“Each first of January… is an imaginary milestone, and the man who does not at least propose to himself to be better this year than he was last must be either very good or very bad indeed.”
OUR TAKE: Lamb was always a bit wordy, but the thought is there. . .
WILLIAM E. VAUGHN – NEWSPAPER COLUMNIST:
“An optimist stays up until midnight to see the new year in. A Pessimist stays up to make sure the old year leaves.”
NOW, FINALLY YOU KNOW -- the clear difference between an optimist and a pessimist.
SOCRATES, ANCIENT PHILOSOPHER:
The secret of change is to focus all of your energy, not on fighting the old, but on building the new.”
OUR TAKE: Philosophers such as Socrates, Plato and Aristotle had some current thoughts indeed. How about being quoted some 2400 years after one’s death?
HELEN KELLER, BEST-SELLING AUTHOR, PHILANTHROPIST, AND PUBLIC SPEAKER:
“Resolve to keep happy, and your joy and you shall form an invincible host against difficulties.”
IT’S AMAZING: Blind and deaf almost her entire life and dying at age 87, Helen Keller inspired the world. If she could resolve to “keep happy,” so can we!
C.S. LEWIS, ENGLISH AUTHOR AND TEACHER:
“You are never too old to set another goal or to dream a new dream. There are better things ahead than any we leave behind.”
SENIORS TAKE SPECIAL NOTE: C.S. Lewis supplied us with a great example of this principle.
ANNE FRANK – GERMAN-DUTCH DIARIST:
“What a wonderful thought is that some of the best days of our lives haven’t even happened yet.”
OUR THOUGHTS: These are rich and meaningful words for any new year from a 15-year-old Jewish girl who always saw the wonder of life but who sadly did not survive the Holocaust. Decades later, the poignant words from her diary live on.
T.S. ELIOT, AMERICAN-BORN ENGLISH POET & PLAYWRITE:
“Every moment is a fresh beginning….and last year’s words belong to last year’s language…and next year’s words await another voice.”
REMEMBER: We need to pay attention to the words we speak and write, choosing them carefully.
SARAH BAN BREATHNACH, best-selling author of 13 books:
“Take a leap of faith and begin this wondrous new year by believing.”
OUR TAKE: We like the idea of heading into the New Year by having faith and believing in all the possibilities before us.
THOMAS JEFFERSON, STATESMAN AND PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES:
“I like the dreams of the future better than the history of the past.”
THE WAY WE SEE IT: Had it not been for Jefferson’s dreams, we would not have had our magnificent Declaration of Independence -- and likely the birth of our new nation!
JOAN ANDERSON, Author of “A Year by the Sea” and other works
“There’s no arriving ever. It is all a continual becoming. With the new day comes new strengths and new thoughts.”
WE LIKE JOAN’S TAKE ON LIFE.
AUTHOR UNKNOWN:
“Today is the first blank page of a 365-page book.”
IT’S True: If we all thought of each of the pages of our book of life as being important, we would no doubt view our lives differently.
FRANK SINATRA, SINGER AND ACTOR:
“The best is yet to come.”
WE RECALL: Robert Browning, the famous, English poet, saying much the same thing in his poem, Rabbi ben Ezra, “Grow old along with me, the best is yet to be.”
WE ALSO RECALL: It was a popular philosopher who said: “To be is to do,” and yet another philosopher who said, “To do is to be,” and Frankie followed up with some of his catchy lyrics:
“Do be, do be, do.”
CHINESE PROVERB:
‘Be not afraid of going slowly. Be only afraid of standing still.”
OUR THOUGHTS: Wise advice as we journey into the New Year.
RALPH WALDO EMERSON, AUTHOR
“Write it on your heart that every day is the best day of the year.”
OUR TAKE: We’d like to change Emerson’s words to state that every day is a decisive day and that the decisions we make every day can be so important in our lives.
OPRAH WINFREY, ACTOR AND BUSINESSWOMAN:
“Cheers to a New Year and another chance to get it right”
GREAT IDEA: Basically, best to start each day and each year…that we are privileged to live… with a smile and a cheer!”
JESUS CHRIST, SAVIOR OF THE WORLD:
“Be of good cheer. I have overcome the world.”
OUR THOUGHTS: Thinking of the Savior’s message each day of the new year can, if we let it, transform our lives.
