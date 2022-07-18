POCATELLO — “Shock” is the single word that came to the mind of a paraprofessional at Pocatello High School when she was diagnosed with breast cancer in January.
And although the “rollercoaster ride” for Karen Suess was still in its infancy, the word shock wouldn’t even come close to describing her reaction when the school rallied behind her throughout the year to ensure she felt supported.
“The very first thing the school did was just let me know that no matter what they were going to be there for me.” Suess said. “The administration informed the staff and so many people reached out to tell me that I was not alone.”
Suess has worked at Pocatello High School as a paraprofessional with students with special needs since 2011. It was in January that she went in for a mammogram and doctors saw something that didn't quite look right, she said.
“I got a biopsy and it came back positive for cancer,” she added. “That’s when my rollercoaster ride began. I was in shock. I just kept thinking and hoping that I didn't want it to be what it was.”
She first met with surgeon Katie Fritz at Portneuf Medical Center.
“The first thing Katie said to me was that she had my back and that meant so much,” Suess said. “I felt like I had an ally and that I was not in this all by myself.”
When Fritz completed another biopsy, she also inserted a port that would make it easier to administer chemotherapy, said Suess, adding that’s when she learned the cancer had spread to one of her lymph nodes.
“That changed the trajectory of my treatment program a little bit, but I met with an oncologist and started doing chemotherapy,” she added.
Since then, Suess has undergone six rounds of chemo at PMC’s Cancer Center, and “the school stepped up in the biggest of ways” throughout it all.
After all the staff reached out and let her know she had a support team, an art teacher at the school, Shawn Phelps, designed a T-shirt that read, “Together we are a herd of hope” and many of the staff wore them frequently to show their support, Suess said.
“After every round of my chemo, a different department at the school would sign up to bring me meals for the week while I wasn’t feeling well,” she said. “And they were so good. Chicken to homemade soups to smoked meats to lasagna, there was always quite a variety.”
Suess said her students were incredible about the situation as well, always wearing their masks in the classroom to keep her from getting sick.
“They went above and beyond and always wore their masks with no fighting about it,” she said. “They would self-police each other if somebody didn’t have their mask on and even if an adult came in the room they would tell them they needed to put a mask on. I received many handmade cards and messages of support on the whiteboard. My students were amazing.”
But one of the biggest shows of support came at one of her most trying times, Suess said. It was after a rough round of chemo in which her body reacted poorly and “I had every reaction and side effect you could think of,” she added.
While she was out sick, the student government body got together with their sponsor and another teacher at the school Kellie Maughan, who helps guide them in hosting a fundraiser for Make-A-Wish every year, and they cooked something up without Suess knowing about it all.
“They host an annual talent show to raise money for the fundraiser and also did several other money drives, putting buckets out in the hallway and other things, so I’ve heard,” Suess said, reiterating that she had no idea she would ultimately be the beneficiary.
With all the money they raised, they were able to fly Suess’ children — her 27-year-old son Aaron Suess and 31-year-old daughter Sarah Ransom — from the East Coast to Pocatello during the Mother’s Day holiday.
“They were so good about not letting me in on the surprise,” Suess said. “But I remember just sitting in the classroom during the fifth hour and looking up to see someone entering my classroom. It was my son and I got so emotional. Even some of my students started tearing up.”
It was then that they let Suess in on the surprise, but it got even better from there, she said.
“When Aaron walked into the classroom he gave me a big hug and told me, ‘Sorry, Mom, Sarah is too busy and she couldn’t make it out,’” Suess said. “I didn't think my daughter was coming but sure enough the very next day I am sitting in fifth period once again and my daughter showed up. I look up and there she is walking through the door. Again, it was so emotional.”
Suess said it was such a huge blessing to be able to see her children at such a trying time, adding that she actually came down with a bout of food poisoning around that time and she was lucky to have her daughter there to help her through it.
“It was just so amazing and I could not believe the school would do something like that for me,” she said.
Since the school year has ended, Suess said she has had a partial mastectomy to remove the cancer, adding that when the surgeon went in, her tumor had completely dissolved from the chemo.
“The pathology report has come back negative and so right now I am cancer free,” she said. “I have a few radiation treatments left but I should be in much better shape during this upcoming school year.”
Throughout the entire ordeal, Suess said there has definitely been a silver lining — realizing that she lives in what she described as the best community in the world.
“I work at the best school in the district,” She said. “From the administration to the faculty, to the staff and to the students I have felt tremendously supported and cared for.”
She added, “I truly have realized how amazing our community is. People step up and they don’t let you be alone. It’s been awesome.”