On Thursday at approximately 9 p.m. the Fremont County Sheriff's Office received reports of a downed helicopter.
Emergency personnel were nearby and were on scene within minutes of the initial call.
The pilot of the helicopter reported that he began to lose engine power and started to make his way to Highway 20 as he knew that would be his only place to land safely.
He was successful in landing the helicopter on Highway 20 at about mile post 386.
The helicopter landed on the highway and then skidded several more yards down the highway until it came to rest on the southbound lane.
There were no injuries and very minor damage to the helicopter.