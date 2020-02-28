POCATELLO — A local mental health care provider maintains a caseload of about 25 children, and they all come from the student body at Irving Middle School.
Last fall, the therapist, who is a licensed clinical social worker and an advanced certified alcohol and drug counselor with Health West Community Health Center, moved her office into Irving and started taking referrals from the school's counselors. The name has been withheld to protect the anonymity of her student clients.
The therapist is involved in a unique partnership between Health West and Pocatello-Chubbuck School District 25 that's making access to mental health care far more convenient for local children and their families. It's worked so well, the school district intends to partner with Health West to staff mental health care professionals in Jefferson Elementary School and Indian Hills Elementary School in the fall of 2020.
"It's giving them an outlet to come and get that support," the therapist said.
Health West officials say they've also started discussions about partnering with a few additional schools, including one outside of School District 25.
The service comes at no cost to the school district. Health West directly bills the children's private insurance providers — many of them have Optum Idaho, which is the state's managed care company for Medicaid behavioral health services. Students without insurance pay Health West on a sliding scale based on their ability to pay.
The social worker explained the Irving school counselors are quite capable, but they serve roughly 670 students and don't have time to conduct regular therapy sessions. She sees her students on a weekly basis, and often twice per week.
"The primary concerns are related to anxiety and depression, which includes suicidal ideation and self harm, as well as anger, grief, trauma and just the stressors that come with being an adolescent," the social worker said.
The social worker has focused on helping her students to talk about their feelings and teaching them strategies and skills to address their anxiety, anger and depression in a healthy way. When the first kids in the program move on to high school, she'll work with them on a transition plan to access continued care and to keep them progressing.
Lyn McArthur, Health West's behavioral health director, said the health center also staff's its own mental health clinics to serve the broader community. She sees potential for the in-school model, however, because it capitalizes on a partnership with school counselors and removes transportation and logistical hurdles.
McArthur said Health West's community-based behavioral health providers have plenty of openings during the day, but after-school time slots book quickly, making it tough for children to see a therapist without disrupting their school day. When they do book day-time appointments, they typically miss more than one class period to accommodate transportation, and their parents have to miss work, she explained.
"(In-school treatment) is part of a national trend to increase access to care for students," McArthur said.
McArthur believes a local shortage of mental health care professionals will pose the most significant challenge facing the program's expansion.
Assuming professionals can be recruited, Tonya Wilkes, former Irving principal and the district's director of student services, sees great potential for the concept. By next summer, she'd like to start interviewing additional providers to potentially partner with the school district in other schools.
"I want to be able to open it up to more partners and eventually get this housed in all of the schools that need it and want it," Wilkes said.
In August 2018, Kent Hobbs, the school district's former director of student support services, approached Wilkes, who was Irving's principal at the time, about a grant opportunity. He explained the Blue Cross Foundation's Healthy Minds Partnership Roadmap offered resources to school districts to help them research and implement partnerships for in-school mental health care providers.
"I'm like, 'Yes! This is something we're missing,'" Wilkes said.
Wilkes explained Irving had always gone to great lengths to serve its high-risk student population, offering special services such as a food pantry and occasional free dental sealant treatments in partnership with Delta Dental. Wilkes said several Irving students were living in poverty and had experienced various types of trauma.
"We would have great discussions with our counselors," Wilkes said. "The parents for whatever reason saw some roadblocks of wanting to get (their children mental health) services but didn't know how or couldn't because of transportation and missing work."
Irving — along with Blackfoot High School, Cassia Alternative High School and Declo Junior High School — obtained the grant. It funded an expert to have regular Skype discussions with Wilkes and other administrators to help them work through logistics. They interviewed four potential providers, including Health West.
Wilkes quickly realized that Health West shared the district's vision of focusing on the "whole child," and the health center even allowed the district to select the professional who would be the Irving counselor. The district and Health West signed a memorandum of understanding codifying the relationship.
The grant also arranged for Wilkes and her colleagues to meet with administrators involved in one of Idaho's earliest in-school counseling partnerships at West Middle School in Nampa. That program quickly spread district-wide and provided a perfect template for the Pocatello-Chubbuck school district to follow.
Wilkes said the Irving therapist strives to be flexible, working closely with teachers to avoid disrupting student learning. Her caseload has gradually grown from about a half dozen students in the first trimester. Wilkes said adding programs at both Jefferson and Indian Hills makes sense because they're feeder elementary schools to Irving and serve a common student demographic.
"They've had an amazing first year," Wilkes said.