With Northwest states reporting more confirmed coronavirus cases and an increasing death toll from COVID-19 infections, panic about a potential outbreak reaching the Gem State and nationwide is on the rise in Southeast Idaho.
Despite the U.S. surgeon general taking to Twitter Saturday to urge the public to stop buying face masks — warning that it won’t help against the spread of the coronavirus but will take away important resources from health care professionals — several Pocatello pharmacies are reporting shortages of the protective devices as virus transmission concerns increase.
“While any lightweight dust or surgical mask with a particle grade lower than N95 won’t do much to prevent a healthy person from getting sick, they can help prevent an infected person from spreading the virus to others,” says Wesston Faux, a pharmacist at Maag Prescription and Medical Supply in Pocatello. “Like almost everywhere around town, we are completely sold out of the regular masks and have just a few N95 masks left.”
Home Depot, the nation’s largest home improvement chain, has limited sales of N95 respirators — which have a close facial fit and more filtration material than general surgical masks, enabling them to keep out at least 95 percent of particles — to 10 per person.
A pharmacist at Shavers Pharmacy in Pocatello says they still have some regular surgical masks but are completely sold out and unable to purchase more N95 masks due to extreme back orders.
As evidenced by the shortage of protective face masks, many people fear the worst is still to come regarding a coronavirus outbreak in the U.S. Idaho has yet to report a confirmed coronavirus case, yet the virus has already caused significant disruption in the lives of many who reside in the Gem State and beyond.
Nearby states have closed schools and massive skyscrapers following fears of an outbreak. Idaho Gov. Brad Little has announced a press conference with top state health officials on Wednesday about the Gem State’s response and preparedness to a potential outbreak. The Idaho Department of Education sent out a news release Monday that provided local schools with coronavirus protection and transmission resources. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints recently postponed its leadership meetings associated with its upcoming general conference.
The coronavirus, now present on every continent except Antarctica, has infected more than 90,000 people, killing more than 3,000, according to the Centers for Disease Control.
National Public Radio reported Monday that the head of the World Health Organization says the coronavirus, which causes COVID-19, poses a unique challenge to health officials. Though the virus has now touched at least 62 countries, the WHO director says progress is being made in terms of learning how to contain the new ailment.
"We are in uncharted territory," WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said at a briefing in Geneva. "We have never before seen a respiratory pathogen that is capable of community transmission, but which can also be contained with the right measures."
The coronavirus death toll in the U.S. has reached six people, all of whom live in Washington state. Four of the dead were residents of a nursing home in Kirkland, Washington, according to King County health authorities.
After new diagnoses in several states, including New Hampshire reporting its first confirmed case, the tally of U.S. COVID-19 cases have reached more than 100, bringing the total number of affected states to 11.
Oregon reported its third coronavirus case on Monday as well. The Oregon health Authority said in a news release that the person is now hospitalized in Walla Walla, Washington. Authorities say the person attended a youth basketball game at a gymnasium at a middle school on Saturday. School officials have closed the gym and will conduct a deep cleaning out of an abundance of caution.
In Seattle, 10 schools were closed for deep cleaning over virus concerns and one skyscraper closed after officials learned an employee had been in contact with someone who tested positive for coronavirus. Despite contact with the virus, the employee had tested negative.
The First Presidency of the LDS church announced Thursday that the leadership sessions for the upcoming April 2020 general conference have been postponed because of growing concerns with the spreading coronavirus.
“Out of an abundance of caution and with deep concern for global health considerations, as well as sympathy for all who have been or may be affected by the COVID-19 virus, we are postponing leadership meetings associated with the upcoming general conference,” the First Presidency said. “We wish to be good global citizens and do what we can to limit the spread of this disease. We also want to relieve concerns of our leaders, members and their families related to the uncertainties of travel at this time.”
In addition to providing schools with general coronavirus prevention tips and a link to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare’s current Idaho-specific COVID-19 information, including specific recommendations for Idaho school administrators and staff, the Idaho Department of Education is encouraging schools to share relevant CDC fact sheets with students, staff and their families to better understand COVID-19 and steps they can take to protect themselves.
Staff with the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare and the Idaho Office of Emergency Management will be on hand during Gov. Little’s Wednesday press conference, set for 11 a.m. in the Governor’s Ceremonial Office at the statehouse in Boise, to respond to questions regarding Idaho’s response and preparedness to a potential novel coronavirus outbreak. The press conference will be streamed on his Facebook page, facebook.com/governorbradlittle.
One bit of good news following announcements that a coronavirus outbreak in the U.S. was inevitable about a week ago is that the stock market rebounded significantly on Monday.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average soared nearly 1,300 points, or 5 percent Monday as stocks roared back from a seven-day rout on hopes that central banks will take action to shield the global economy from the effects of the coronavirus outbreak.
While fears have been mounting since the first outbreak was reported in Wuhan, China, in December, Faux cautions that some of the concern has been blown out of proportion. Faux says from an outbreak and symptom perspective, the coronavirus is much like influenza.
“The reproduction value of COVID-19 is between about 1.5 and 3, which is an estimate that indicates an infected person will likely transmit the virus to three other people,” Faux said. “This is very comparable to the flu and fairly minor when you consider the reproduction value of measles is between 12 and 18.”
Faux continued, “COVID-19 has a lethal percentage of 2, which means you are looking at a 98 percent survival rate if you do get it. Yes, those with underlying health concerns or lacking immune systems are more susceptible, but the reality is if you are a healthy adult and get hit with COVID-19, you will probably be just fine.”
The Associated Press contributed to this report.