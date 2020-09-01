Southeastern Idaho Public Health confirmed 140 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, including 83 cases in Bannock County, though the record number has been influenced by reporting delays.
Department spokeswoman Tracy McCulloch said the numbers are misleading because the department changed its reporting policy on Tuesday and is no longer waiting until it has made contact with a newly confirmed case before adding the case to its daily total.
As a result, McCulloch said many cases that date back more than a week have been included in the Tuesday total.
Many of the new cases originated from new testing at the jails in Bingham and Bannock counties, McCulloch said.
The district also added 15 new cases in Power County, and Bear Lake, Butte, Caribou and Franklin counties all reported two new cases each.
McCulloch said there have also been scattered reports of recent cases involving students who attend schools within Southeastern Idaho.
McCulloch did not offer specific schools that have been affected or have numbers of positive cases in area schools, or numbers of students who have been tested due to contact with positive cases.
“We have had in our health district cases within schools. ... Also students’ parents have had confirmed cases,” McCulloch said.
She said each school has put together an individualized plan for dealing with COVID-19 cases. She said the health department also provides guidance for responding. McCulloch said students who have had prolonged contact with other confirmed cases involving students who were in close proximity to them are tested.
Southeastern Idaho now has 1,595 confirmed and probable cases, with 1,284 of those patients having already recovered.
Within the Eastern Idaho Public Health district, a woman in her 70s died of COVID-19-related causes on Monday, and another woman in her 70s died of COVID-19 on Tuesday. A dozen Bonneville County residents have now died of COVID-19.