BOISE — Omicron continues to spread in Idaho, health care officials in Idaho said during a media briefing Tuesday afternoon.
The positivity rate, or the percentage of people testing positive for COVID-19 in the state is 25.7%, the highest during the pandemic so far, said Dave Jeppesen, director of the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare. Some health care providers in the state are seeing positivity rates at 50%, he said.
Health care providers have seen a tenfold increase in the number of staff out for COVID-19-related reasons, compared to just a two- to threefold increase during fall's delta wave, Jeppesen said. With hospitalizations continuing to increase, and hospital capacity decreasing due to ongoing staffing shortages, the state could expect to re-enter crisis standards of care in a matter of weeks, he said.
Unvaccinated individuals are becoming ill with COVID-19 at a higher rate than those who are vaccinated, Jeppesen said.
“It shows that being vaccinated remains the best protection against omicron,” he said.
Jeppesen presented a chart showing the case rate per 100,000 people in vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals for the week ending Jan. 15. A case rate is the measurement of the likelihood that someone is sick with COVID-19 and allows comparisons across places with different-sized populations. The case rate for vaccinated individuals was 9,189 per 100,000 people versus 23,482 per 100,000 people in unvaccinated individuals.
Some school districts in the state have been dealing with increasing cases, which has prompted officials to temporarily close a number of schools in recent weeks.
“I think what we’re seeing in the school setting is just a direct reflection of what’s happening in the community,” said Elke Shaw-Tulloch, administrator for the state's division of public health. “As cases are increasing across communities, more and more kids and more and more staff are getting ill, and therefore it’s having an impact on the school setting.”
MORE ACCESSIBLE TESTING
As for testing, though PCR tests continue to be available in Idaho, it can be difficult to locate rapid antigen tests, which can be used at home and don’t require lab processing, said Dr. Christopher Ball, chief of the Idaho Bureau of Laboratories.
Some recent developments will help make testing more accessible across the U.S., Ball said. First, the federal government will be providing four free at-home tests to each household in the U.S., Ball said. People can register to receive tests at CovidTests.gov, and can expect for them to ship within 7 to 12 days from when the order is placed, he said. Secondly, any over-the-counter test approved by the Federal Drug Administration will be reimbursable up to eight times per person per month, Ball said. Third, insurance companies will cover an unlimited number of tests ordered by a technician, he said.
“This hopefully will make it much easier for folks in the coming weeks to access tests and make it more affordable,” Ball said.