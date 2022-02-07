A group of physical therapy students led by a former Idaho State University student and an ISU professor emeritus didn’t let a global health crisis stop them from providing free physical therapy to those with little or no access to health care.
The group included seven Western Carolina University physical therapy students and four faculty members who spent two weeks in the small village of Taulabe in Honduras as part of a WCU study abroad service-learning project. The course, “Addressing Global Health Issues in Central America,” was established by former ISU student and current WCU professor of physical therapy Dr. Todd Watson.
“This is an effort that has been ongoing for 10 years now from (WCU) with the Center for Service Learning and International Studies,” said ISU emeritus professor Alexander Urfer, who was an ISU professor of physical therapy and biology for 45 years and is a former chair of the Department of Physical and Occupational Therapy at ISU. He has been a volunteer faculty member for service projects since 1977 and accompanied Watson and his students on the service trip in early January.
“They’ve probably run 100 students through this course over the last 10 years, and it’s quite remarkable in terms of what (Watson’s) developed for this particular group over there, along with the support of WCU,” he said.
Over the course of 13 days, the students worked pro bono at a small clinic where they helped patients from ages 6 to 85 with a diverse set of medical issues. Along with applying their knowledge and skills to meet the needs of patients in different settings with limited resources, students were able to reflect on the conditions of health care in a global environment.
“The intent of the course and experience was for students … to clinically reflect on the impact of their experience on themselves as future physical therapists,” Urfer explained. “And more importantly the impact on the individual patients that they treat, and the impact of services on the wider community in an impoverished environment.”
The location for the clinic and experience helps students develop deeper insight on how limited health care affects impoverished countries like Honduras. As the second poorest country in the Western Hemisphere and with an average salary of $1,200 per year for citizens, Honduras provides a resonant setting that allows students to view health care in a new light.
“These (patients) don’t get services at all because the health care system in Honduras is not well-established and it’s pretty evident from student comments that they were very affected by the patients and their commitment to getting better,” Urfer said. “These patients would be in line for two or three hours and wait for our services and they would be very appreciative of anything they got from us. Whether it be a brace or exercises or orthotics or a cane or walker, they were so appreciative of those types of things. Many students reflected on the differences of those patients and the patients we see here in the states who complain about a lot of things.”
Urfer, who himself was born outside the states in Bern, Switzerland, and immigrated to the USA when he was young, has also visited many countries to administer or teach health care. He traveled with the Doctors Without Borders and has visited places such as Zimbabwe and developing countries and even gave several lectures on health care in the late 1990s at Wenzhou Medical College in China.
“I’ve seen a lot of impoverished types of nations and that was the main effort of this (trip) was to predominantly give students the opportunity to see how physical therapy services and rehabilitative services in general are delivered in these kinds of nations,” he said.
Urfer hopes that this service project to Honduras gives students a deeper understanding of the multiple factors that affect health care in developing countries such as the organization of government and the usage of money.
“Sometimes our students in this country that are in the health professions don’t really understand those kinds of hardships,” he said. “And it’s important to expose the educational system here in the United States to those kinds of environments.”
While the course is sponsored by the Doctor of Physical Therapy Program at WCU, Urfer acknowledges that ISU is also a thriving academic resource that he’s seen many students graduate from and go on to make a positive impact in the community and the world.
“Idaho State University does a good job at educating people,” he said. “There are many (alumni) students I’ve seen making a difference in the community, such as Watson. It’s been great to work with him and see what he’s developed, and there are many other students I taught who went on and did similar things.”