The chairman of the Southeastern Idaho Health District Board of Directors died on Friday from sepsis caused by an infection.
Ken Estep — who was also a former Power County Commissioner, farmer and rancher, professional bowler, financial advisor and insurance agent — was 71 years old.
Estep, of Arbon, was appointed to the health district's board several years ago and rose to the occasion when the coronavirus pandemic started last spring and demanded more of his time and energy, said the district's director, Maggie Mann.
Mann said Estep was thoughtful and respectful in his decision making on behalf of the district.
"He was able to look at situations from multiple angles and see different perspectives, evaluate situations and make the best decisions possible from the information that we had at the time," Mann said.
Amid the pandemic, Mann said she'd been in daily communication with Estep.
"The need for (the board) to be engaged on a daily basis increased over the past year and he handled that beautifully," Mann said.
Mann said Estep's practicality and his can-do attitude proved to be especially important in helping the district respond to the challenge of COVID-19.
"He was rational and logical and had a strong understanding of science when he made his decisions and offered his opinions," Mann said.
Mann said Bear Lake County Commissioner Vaughn Rasmussen, who is the board's vice chairman, will run meetings until a member is appointed to fill Estep's position. She said the board will likely wait until a new Power County member is selected and a new member from Caribou County has time to become acclimated before filling the vacant chairman's position.
Estep also served 15 years on the Power County Commission. Former Power County Sheriff Jim Jeffries said Estep's efforts as a commissioner shaped a "big part of the way Power County is today."
"He was a very intelligent, very kind man," Jeffries said.
Jeffries recalled working with Estep on developing annual budgets for his office. He credited Estep with helping him to fund less lethal equipment, including bean bag rounds and Tasers, as well as new rifles to help deputies safely perform their duties. Jeffries said Estep was also instrumental in remodeling the county jail and improving courthouse security.
According to Estep's obituary, he was raised on the family farm in Arbon, which produced wheat and cattle. He obtained a political science degree from Utah State University and then joined the national bowling circuit, traveling the U.S. and earning many awards.
"He chalked up a good number of 300 games during his career. Ken was also an excellent golfer," his obituary reads.
Estep worked for a period as a financial advisor and insurance agent in Pocatello before returning to the family farm full time, according to his obituary.
On June 11, 1994, Estep married a childhood friend whose family also farmed in Arbon Valley, Valaree Jenson. Estep served on several agricultural and cattle industry boards and committees throughout his farming and ranching career.
He is survived by his wife, Valaree, of Arbon; step-daughter, Holly Thomas, of Pocatello; grandson, Michael Vernon, of Pocatello; sister, Pamela (Weston) Christensen, of Inkom; niece, Jenny (Travis) Thurston, of Providence, Utah; nephew, Chad (Cindy) Christensen, of Rock Springs, Wyoming; sister-in-law, Alice Thomas, of Malad; and several other nieces and nephews.