POCATELLO — Sam Krieg will be in the front row, alongside 50 professional runners from throughout the world, on April 18 when the gun sounds to start the 126th running of the Boston Marathon.
The 45-year-old Pocatello distance runner wasn't fully committed to running the race until about four weeks ago, when he received an email with the word "congratulations" in the subject line.
He learned his qualifying time of 2:25:59 two years ago in the Chicago Marathon placed him in the top 10 masters runners — all racers over 40 years old — registered for the Boston Marathon. Krieg explained the top 10 "mortals" in the master's division are invited to start at the head of the pack, and they get to share private water tables throughout the race course and a private bus to the starting line with the pros. They're also required to take a drug test just like the pros.
Race organizers are billing this year's field as the fastest in the race's long history. Krieg acknowledges he's behind in his training.
"Because I live in Pocatello I mainly train on the treadmill during winter," Krieg said.
When the roads aren't too slick, he'll also run from the old egg farm on Mink Creek Road to the Museum of Clean, a course that closely mirrors the first 8 miles of the Boston Marathon in elevation change. He's also an avid skate skier and puts in lots of laps at the East Mink Creek Nordic Center. He hasn't run a real marathon, however, since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
His wife, Karen Appleby, the interim provost at Idaho State University, is also an avid runner.
After high school, Krieg stopped running and took up climbing. He's scaled crags in Yosemite National Park, Spain, Thailand, Patagonia and many other places.
Krieg has lived in Pocatello since 2005. He owns a small sewing company, Krieg Climbing, and has manufactured chalk bags for climbing and cycling bags for 20 years. At one point, he made REI's top-selling climbing bag.
Krieg also raced road bikes for a while. He didn't return to running until he was 40 years old, which he believes helped reduce wear and tear on his body and has put him in a better position to succeed now.
He set a personal goal years ago of running a 2:36 marathon. In August of 2017, a friend — Olympic ski jumper Bill Demong — convinced Krieg to run the New York Marathon with him and go after that goal. But the race was in early November, and Krieg figured there would be no time to qualify.
Demong explained to him that being an Olympic gold medalist has its perks: He made one phone call, and they were both in and had a front-row start, via a private invite. They were part of a group of runners that included the likes of famed former NFL running back Tiki Barber. Krieg finished the race in exactly 2:36:00.
He's already run the Boston Marathon three times. His first go at it was about 26 years ago, on a bet with his brother who didn't think he could qualify. That year, he finished about 12,000th.
"Ever since, it's held a bit of mystique for me to want to go back," Krieg said.
In his most recent Boston Marathon, Krieg finished 79th overall in 2017, with a time of 2:32:36.
He's getting faster with age, poised to start his next Boston Marathon ranked in the top 60.