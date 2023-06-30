Wolfenbarger

Pocatello High School three-sport legend Scott Wolfenbarger, at left, is pictured with his sons Tyler, center, and Ethan.

 Submitted Photo

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 17, 1989. MOSCOW, IDAHO: Pocatello High School hadn’t had an undefeated football team for 32 years. Truth be told, PHS hadn’t had much of a football team at all for the last decade — until Jim Koetter arrived as head coach in 1988. And a 5-10, 150-pound bulldog named Scott Wolfenbarger took over Koetter’s sophisticated offense — and the Indian locker-room as its leader.

Diverted by a shoulder separation halfway through his junior season, Wolfenbarger watched from the sidelines in 1988 as Boise's Centennial High School ended Pocatello’s season in the playoffs, on their way to a state A-1, Division I championship. Now, a year later, the 11-0 Patriots, riding a 16-game winning streak, were meeting Wolfenbarger’s 11-0 Indians in the state championship game at the University of Idaho’s Kibbie Dome.

Wolfenbarger state championship

Pocatello High School quarterback Scott Wolfenbarger, at right, celebrates after leading his team to the state title in 1989. The Indians defeated Centennial 23-18 at the University of Idaho’s Kibbie Dome.

