FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 17, 1989. MOSCOW, IDAHO: Pocatello High School hadn’t had an undefeated football team for 32 years. Truth be told, PHS hadn’t had much of a football team at all for the last decade — until Jim Koetter arrived as head coach in 1988. And a 5-10, 150-pound bulldog named Scott Wolfenbarger took over Koetter’s sophisticated offense — and the Indian locker-room as its leader.
Diverted by a shoulder separation halfway through his junior season, Wolfenbarger watched from the sidelines in 1988 as Boise's Centennial High School ended Pocatello’s season in the playoffs, on their way to a state A-1, Division I championship. Now, a year later, the 11-0 Patriots, riding a 16-game winning streak, were meeting Wolfenbarger’s 11-0 Indians in the state championship game at the University of Idaho’s Kibbie Dome.
“This feels great,” Wolfenbarger said after the Indians beat Capital High, 41-21, in the semifinals to reach the title game. “I had to watch last year on the sidelines. This year, we are going to the big one.”
In a battle between evenly matched teams, Wolfenbarger threw three touchdown passes to his lifelong friend and favorite receiver Brian Atkinson, the Indian defense stopped Centennial by inches on a critical fourth down play late in the game, and Pocatello High School won the state championship, 23-18.
Appropriately enough, when the Idaho State Journal’s next edition came out the following Sunday, there were Wolfenbarger and Atkinson on the front page, triumphantly holding up the state championship trophy for all the world to see.
Wolfenbarger completed his first seven passes of the game on his way to a 25 for 35 performance, with his three TDs, two two-point conversion passes and a single interception. His buddy Atkinson, meanwhile, set the state title game record for yards receiving — 162 on nine catches.
“They just couldn’t cover the curl route very well,” Atkinson explained after the game. “We could have run the curl all night. Scott threw great tonight, did a great job.”
“Wolfenbarger,” said Koetter, “had a very good night.”
The state championship was the crowning achievement for Wolfenbarger, whose girlfriend called him “my little quarterback” in the scrap book she put together for him upon his graduation. He finished the season completing 61 percent of his passes for 2,498 yards, 28 touchdowns, and 11 two-point conversions, while running for 147 yards and two more touchdowns. He shared the Gem State Conference Most Valuable Player Award and was named first-team all-state quarterback by the Associated Press and the Idaho Player of the Year by USA Today.
While relatively small in stature and lacking a cannon for an arm, Wolfenbarger was a perfect fit for Koetter’s offense, which was designed to spread the field horizontally and put pressure on the perimeter of the defense.
“Basically my dad brought that offense from Idaho State, which involved everything,” said Brent Koetter, who coached the quarterbacks and receivers for the Indians during that state championship season. “Straight drop-back, quick game…. Kind of where we made our living was play-action and bootlegs. With things like that, we’d get him (Wolfenbarger) on the outside, because he was that dual-threat guy. He could make all the throws, and he could pull it down and run.”
In an interview with the Journal in 1989, Jim Koetter acknowledged Wolfenbarger’s quickness and athleticism — but he was most taken by his quarterback’s accuracy.
“Most people, and Scott, too, would say his quickness is his No. 1 asset,” said the elder Koetter, who mentored a number of excellent quarterbacks at both Highland High School and Idaho State before his arrival at Pocatello High. “To me, it’s his accuracy. I don’t know if I’ve ever had a kid, high school or college, that could throw off balance or on the run and still get the ball right where he wanted it. Scott has an adequate arm, not a great one, but he can put the ball on the spot almost every time.”
His physical tools aside, Wolfenbarger was also a great leader and competitor.
“As good as any that we have ever had a chance to coach,” Brent Koetter said. “Very tough-minded, didn’t like to lose, played hard, really committed himself to the game…. The guys all rallied around him. He was a great team leader, he lifted all his teammates. His teammates believed in him. As coaches, we believed in him.”
ONE FALL SUNDAY AFTERNOON, ABOUT 1979, POCATELLO, IDAHO: Bob Wolfenbarger, a local accountant, was relaxing and enjoying an NFL football game on television, when young son Scott came down the hallway, carrying a baseball bat on his shoulder, a glove hanging off the bat, a football in one arm and maybe a basketball tucked in their somewhere, too.
“He’d come up to me and say, ‘Let’s go,’” the elder Wolfenbarger recalled. “The first time, I said, ‘Where are we going?’ He’d say, ‘In the backyard, you’re going to catch me and I’m going to pitch.’ So we’d go in the backyard and he’d pitch to me.”
Scott’s longtime friend Atkinson had a similar introduction to young Wolfenbarger. Atkinson was playing Wiffle ball in his aunt and uncle’s backyard at about the age of 8, and Scott was in the yard next door. “He was never shy,” Atkinson remembered. “He hollered across the fence and asked if he could play. We became fast friends and played on the same baseball, football and basketball teams throughout high school.”
In addition to his fierce competitiveness and natural athletic abilities, Wolfenbarger was a mentor of people.
“He understood the value of his teammates and he was willing to help them get better,” Atkinson recalled. “Our seventh grade basketball season at Alameda, I was such a liability on offense that our coach only played me 30 seconds the entire season. Dejected, I told Scott I wasn’t going to play basketball the next season. He called BS and pushed me to practice almost every waking minute that we weren’t playing baseball that summer. I improved enough to start half the games the next season.”
Stan Hales was a year behind Wolfenbarger in school, but Scott scooped him up and began mentoring him after they became friends early in junior high.
“I don’t know why, but he took me under his wing,” recalled Hales, who followed Wolfenbarger as quarterback at Pocatello High. “He was always like my older brother. In fact I got his hand-me-down clothes because he was always the freshest dresser. He was always going out to the mall to buy a new sweater, or this or that, and I’d take his hand-me-downs gladly and wear those around. I thought I was pretty cool.”
Around his sophomore year in high school, Wolfenbarger acquired an old, green Camaro and he would gather up his buddies and do the “cruise” — up Yellowstone Avenue, right on Alameda, then left at the light on Hiline, into the Common Cents convenience store parking lot and back around.
“We spent a lot of time doing that,” said Hales, now a coach and teacher at Pocatello High. “He always had the best music…. He always had the latest and greatest, the newest Metallica or Guns N' Roses…. We’d be blaring that in his vehicle and feeling like we were the kings of the world, cruising around.”
SPRING, 1987, POCATELLO, IDAHO: It was only a game or two, but thus began one of the best baseball careers in Pocatello High School history.
“Scott started with me in ninth grade,” remembered former PHS baseball coach Rick Parkin. “He was the only player I had that I ever started in a varsity game as a ninth-grader. It was only one or two games, at the end of the season, but he was there, he did start.”
While winning a state football championship was probably the team highlight of Wolfenbarger’s tremendous three-sport career (he also started as a point guard on Pocatello’s varsity basketball team before giving up the sport his senior season), baseball was the sport he was born to play.
“As far as baseball goes, he was the highest recruited kid I had,” Parkin recalled. “He played at Oklahoma State for a year. I think baseball for his future was probably the best because of his size. He wasn’t very big, but he was quick and he was smart. He was very easy to coach.”
One look at his high school career stats would tell you what an impact player Wolfenbarger was. As a hitter, his career batting average over three full seasons was .417, with five homers, 73 runs scored, 57 runs batted in, 8 triples and 14 doubles. As a pitcher, he had a career record of 24 wins and two losses, an earned run average of 1.26, with 112 strikeouts compared to 24 walks. He threw two no-hitters.
During one stretch his senior season, he pitched 32 straight scoreless innings and 44 innings without giving up an earned run. After Wolfenbarger shut out rival Highland 10-0 on a three-hitter, Hales told the Journal, “I think the whole team is convinced that when Scott is pitching, he’ll win.”
Remembered his stepmom Lyla Wolfenbarger, “He was the most beautiful pitcher I’ve ever seen…. He was just a beauty to watch. When he was up there throwing he knew how to control a game. He knew what was happening. He was calling the shots. No matter what he needed to throw, he did it. It was easy for him.”
It was as an infielder, however, that Oklahoma State, the winner of nine straight Big 8 titles, recruited Wolfenbarger. He had played third base when he wasn’t pitching for Pocatello High, and the Cowboys moved him to second base. He put up decent numbers as a freshman at OSU, hitting .267 with five doubles, seven runs batted in, a homer, a .444 slugging percentage and a .424 on-base percentage in limited play.
But all of a sudden, athletics and academics were no longer the most important thing in Scott’s life.
1990-91, STILLWATER, OKLAHOMA: When you ask Bob Wolfenbarger where it all began to go wrong for Scott, he points to his lone year at Oklahoma State.
“I don’t think his heart was in it,” the elder Wolfenbarger said. “I think him and his buddy, they didn’t pay much attention to baseball. I think they were partying all the time. It was all kind of downhill from there.”
Scott came home to his longtime girlfriend after a year in Stillwater and they broke up shortly after his return. He played a season of baseball at a junior college in California, but the competitive fire that had driven him to success in nearly everything he touched through high school was no longer there.
“Lewis and Clark (College in Lewiston) called him one day and wanted to know if he wanted to go there and play baseball,” Bob Wolfenbarger recalled. “He talked to me about it and I said, ‘Well, I don’t think so. I’m not really excited about it. I think I’m through.’ And he said, ‘So am I.’ That was the end of his baseball career.”
But not the end of the drinking.
Scott and a partner bought Dudley’s, a bar in Pocatello, and operated it for a few years. There he met his wife and they had two boys, Tyler and Ethan. Scott was active in their lives, coaching them in little league sports, but he bounced around from job to job, working as a loan officer and a financial consultant, he owned his own landscaping business, and sold cars briefly with his childhood friend, Brandon Barkdull.
“He didn’t stay very long at too many jobs,” recalled Lyla Wolfenbarger. “He was kind of a rover.”
“I don’t know if it was the fact that if he wasn’t fantastic and stellar at it, he lost interest?” wondered Barkdull about Scott’s inability to stay in any one job. “I honestly couldn’t give you an opinion on that.”
Many of his high school friends moved on with their lives and didn’t have much contact with Wolfenbarger in later life. His wife divorced him and, even though he stayed involved in the community and in his children’s lives, he couldn’t overcome the hold that alcohol had over him.
He spent his last few months in a nursing home, suffering from dementia and cirrhosis of the liver. Barkdull, who hadn’t spent a lot of time with his high school friend over the years, went up to the nursing home several times to see him in his last months.
“I’m not sure he remembered that I was there,” Barkdull said. “I don’t know if he could recognize me and know who I was at that point. He had pretty bad dementia.”
On May 21, 2023, the body that had supported one of the greatest multi-sport athletic careers in Pocatello High School history succumbed at the age of 51.
He left behind two highly accomplished sons — Tyler, who graduated from the University of Montana with a pharmacy degree and recently began a job with Albertsons in Boise, and Ethan, who is studying finance at the University of Idaho. Neither Tyler nor Ethan have the athletic gifts of their father, but both excelled in their academic careers.
“I think we have to remember the good things,” said Scott's stepmother Lyla. “Pastor (Jonathan) Dinger said, ‘Don’t build a house on sadness.’ That’s what we’ve been doing because it’s been pretty hard. But we have to look back and remember all the good things he did. He did things in the community, he was with Pocatello Leadership and did community projects. He coached so many young people and they still think the world of him. The boys have also said if he’d been a horrible dad the whole time, this would have been easier."
She continued, “He left a legacy — two beautiful boys who have gone on to do great things. And we are so grateful for that. So grateful we have that.”
It's never easy to lose a child. The tears rolled down Bob Wolfenbarger’s cheeks as he struggled to answer the question, “What would you want the world to know about Scott?”
“I just want them to know he was a good father,” Bob responded after a difficult pause. “He was a great athlete. I think everybody probably knows that around here.”
Wolfenbarger remembers visiting with an attorney after Scott’s high school career was complete and the lawyer asked him if he was related to Scott. Bob answered in the affirmative, and the lawyer said, “Man I remember him. He was a legend at Poky High.”
“I just want him to be remembered as a great athlete,” Bob continued. “You can see he was. His name is in the Hall of Fame at Poky High, outside the gym, his name’s on the wall. I think he was legendary as an athlete.”
But you can’t separate the great athlete from the disease that ultimately took his life. The Wolfenbargers hope there is a lesson to be learned from their son’s untimely death.
“As everybody probably knows, he was an addict as far as alcohol goes,” Bob Wolfenbarger said. “…He got to drinking pretty heavy and that’s what took his life. So my advice to any kid is just forget about the alcohol…. Just don’t get overtaken by it. He did… I think that’s what ruined his life and shortened his life.”
A celebration of life for Scott Wolfenbarger will be held July 15 at 1 p.m. at Grace Lutheran Church in Pocatello, followed by a reception at the Outback Golf Park from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.