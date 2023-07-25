Lyle Lovett ISJ

Lyle Lovett 

 Submitted photo

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A musician who performs with Lyle Lovett and His Large Band found a noose on a light pole over the weekend, prompting police in Montana’s largest city to investigate the case as a possible hate crime.

Charles Rose, who plays trombone, says he saw the noose on a light pole a few feet from the band's tour bus in Billings when he went out to get something from the bus on Sunday morning. Lovett and his band performed at an outdoor concert in downtown Billings on Sunday evening.

Tags

Recommended for you

(1) comment

Old Crow

What a mary. What an attention seeking ho.

So he found a piece of rope? Call out the national guard.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.