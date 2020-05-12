The average radon level in one of every three homes in Bannock County has about the same impact on the residents of those homes as smoking eight cigarettes a day or getting 200 chest X-rays a year, according to a radon testing professional.
“That's doesn’t mean you'll get lung cancer,” says Bill Barry, who’s operated the Pillar to Post Home Inspectors franchise in Pocatello for the past five years.“But it does mean there’s some health considerations over a period of years.”
Barry says county radon levels are high enough that the homeowners should reduce the gas — which can cause lung cancer — under standards set by the federal Environmental Protection Agency.
Yet it’s a challenge to get that across because the radioactive gas — which seeps into homes through cracks in the foundation and other openings — is invisible and odorless, he said.
“In other words you just don't know it’s there,” Barry said. “But over the years we've had several people say, ‘I wonder if that's why my uncle got cancer and he never smoked in his life.’”
He says radon can actually worsen the health impact for people who do smoke, increasing the odds that someone could get lung cancer down the road.
Radon is the No. 1 cause of lung cancer for people who don’t smoke, according to the federal Environmental Protection Agency.
And the American Cancer Society says radon is responsible for an estimated 20,000 lung cancer deaths every year.
So the EPA says homes and businesses with levels of 4.0 picocuries per liter of air should get a radon-reduction system installed.
It also suggests that people consider such a system even if their radon levels are lower than 4.0. Barry says the goal should actually be 2.0.
“That’s widely considered an acceptable risk level,” he said.
And Radon Professionals, a Pocatello-based radon reduction company, says it can achieve that goal more often than not despite Bannock County’s high levels of radon.
“We just have uranium rich soils, granite rich soils,” said Tiffani Wilson, who co-owns the business with Ali Gorny. “And as it decays that's what puts us at risk for lung cancer.”
Addressing that issue with a radon mitigation system costs around $1,500 to $2,500 depending on the size of the home, Wilson said.
The system itself generally consists of pipes that safely capture and vent radon before it enters someone’s home or business, she said.
A large home of around 5,000 square feet can take a few days or even weeks to complete. So it’s more expensive, Wilson said.
Plus the cost is higher for work done in crawl spaces because it's labor intensive. She also says crawl spaces tend to have higher levels of radon than standard basements.
But if financing a mitigation system is an issue, the company can work with homeowners to help secure funding. NeighborWorks Pocatello also offers grant and loan programs for people who qualify, according to the organization.
The installation itself takes about a day in most homes, Wilson said. And they install systems in about three locations a week.
And the pair, who use respirators to protect against radon and other potential airborne hazards when they work, say having a mitigation system helps provide peace of mind.
“It’s gut-wrenching when we get calls from people and it’s lung cancer and they didn’t know,” Wilson said.
So Wilson and Gorny like to focus on awareness and education.
Wilson says the way to start for homeowners who want to reduce their radon levels is to get a test device. Radon Professionals provides them free of charge.
One of the test devices resembles a hockey puck. Homeowners just need to set them out for the required period of time. Then they can be checked free by Radon Professionals.
Helping with such issues is one reason that Wilson and Gorny initially decided to run a radon mitigation company, Wilson said. It wasn’t something she had thought about when she was younger.
“I don’t think most people grow up and say ‘I want to be a radon mitigator,’” Wilson said. “We took the opportunity and have been doing our best to help people out ever since.”
Now the company — which covers Idaho, Wyoming, Montana and Utah — has installed mitigation systems in thousands of homes since opening in 2003.
They also do a significant amount of work in Teton area communities such as Victor, Driggs and Jackson. Wilson says radon levels in that area tend to be extremely high. The highest level they’ve recorded there is 140 picocuries.
“Close to the Tetons it kind of makes sense,” Wilson said. “Typically in more mountainous areas we see higher radon levels.”
But most any property has potential for radon issues, she said. And it’s important to address the problem.
“When it comes to lung cancer you definitely want to help people solve the problems as soon as you can,” she said.
Radon Professionals is located at 670 Willard Ave. in Pocatello. The company can be reached via phone at 208-317-3603 or email at info@radon-professionals.com. The company's web address is http://radon-professionals.com.