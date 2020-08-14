“But the post office has been stolen and the mailbox is locked.” — Bob Dylan
The above lyric by Bob Dylan written in 1966 could apply to President Donald Trump’s glee that the struggling U.S. Postal Service losing funding would hamper mail-in voting — another desperate way to cast doubt on or delay the presidential election.
President Trump is the exact kind of unscrupulous leader the Founding Fathers feared. If the impeachment of President Trump ultimately ended with the dominant Senate Republicans finding him not guilty, the presidential election may end his reign.
There are intense concerns for 2020, and if President Trump is reelected, it will bring more chaos and disorder to the country. On any level, this president has shown himself to be unqualified and even dangerous. He may ultimately do great harm to the Republican Party. Remember the Whigs?
Many of his attacks on rivals are simply ludicrous, even adolescent. President Trump suggested the vice presidential rival candidate, Kamala Harris, isn’t an American citizen even though she was born in Oakland, California. Gertrude Stein once said of Oakland that “there is no there, there,” but Oakland is still part of the United States. We have also heard that “birther” argument before.
Though the president attacked Sen. Harris as being “nasty,” an odd choice of words, I suspect on some level, he and the Republican Party are afraid of Harris, a progressive liberal. She could demolish Vice President Mike Pence in a debate with her focused energy and prosecutorial style. Take another look at her questions directed to William Barr or Brett Kavanaugh, both of whom either stumbled or didn’t answer. A smug conservative pundit suggested Joe Biden’s choice of Kamala Harris as a running mate was “safe.” If Kamala Harris is safe, maybe that’s a sign of progress, though a friend from California who is female and a retired cop views Harris as “an opportunist that says and does whatever it takes to get what she wants.”
Of course, Donald J. Trump is the focus, here.
Consider this issue affecting millions of lives. President Trump had a slow response to the COVID-19 outbreak that is now stalking our citizens and destroying the economy. Americans can’t travel to London or Paris because of the virus. We don’t know enough about this coronavirus to predict future side effects. Children can get infected and are more contagious than adults. Despite the president’s dismissal of the virus, we need to blunt the curve — again.
For those who argue I am just another “bloviating liberal,” I agree that there is plenty of blame to share. We have a dysfunctional Congress that can’t reach an agreement during desperate times, but I blame the Republicans more than the Democrats. To argue that giving jobless people an extra $600 weekly benefit might discourage them from working is insulting. Most Americans want to work. There is also a provision that people on unemployment lose their benefits if they don’t look for or refuse a job.
I am not ready to say, “a plague on both your houses,” just yet.
Though President Trump’s approval rating is low, he does have a base of avid supporters. Actor James Woods, a staunch Trump advocate from a very liberal Hollywood, declared that “Trump loves this country.” I am inclined to ask, “is that enough?” I am sure Joe Biden and Kamala Harris love America as well, and there is a difference between patriotism and nationalism. After that Helsinki moment when President Trump took the side of Russian President Vladimir Putin, against the advice of his own intelligence community, one could ask, “Which country?”
On Nov. 3, there will be a presidential election. I would call it a day of reckoning — but for whom?
Michael Corrigan of Pocatello is a San Francisco native and a retired Idaho State University English and speech communication instructor. He studied screenwriting at the American Film Institute and has authored seven books, many about the Irish American experience.