An Elvis-lookalike, a stolen airplane, a case of snipped copper line wire that led to trains nearly colliding — for nearly 38 years, Power County Sheriff Jim Jeffries has tackled cases large and small since he first began his law enforcement career as a part-time dispatcher in 1982.
And now, at the end of his term in January 2021, Jeffries will be clipping off his badge as he prepares to finish his fourth term as Power County sheriff and retire.
“I got to work and do a lot of different things,” he said. “I sat behind every desk in this office. I trained to work in the Civil Department as there’s a lot to know behind there … but the (previous) sheriff wanted me to do criminal investigations because I’d been successful at them. And that’s what I did.”
Jeffries, who became sheriff in 2005 and whose grandfather D.B. Jeffries was the first sheriff for Power County, has made his mark on not just the county but on the state. Over the past few decades, he has worked many types of felony criminal investigations. He became interim chief of police for the city of American Falls for eight months in 2006 and even had two of his cases result in changes in state laws.
One case that involved a Power County man persecuted for trespassing and probation violation resulted in Jeffries encouraging the victim to write to a state legislator she felt comfortable with to write a law for stalking. The result of this successfully helped create the Idaho Stalking Law.
Another case involved a 17-year-old who was molested by a guardian. While the guardian was charged with two accounts of injuries to a child, the state could not file for lewd conduct due to the law only covering minors under the age of 16.
When the case was over, the prosecuting attorney sent it over to the Idaho attorney general who changed the Idaho Sexual Battery Law, which now states that anyone five years older than the victim can be charged with sexual battery.
“They actually invited me to the state house to testify in favor of it, but I couldn’t go as I had to cover a shift that day,” he said.
Jeffries also had a case that used the first Combined DNA Index System (CODIS) in Idaho, in which Troy David Alonzo was convicted after attacking a woman at her house in Power County. The evidence from this case was used to help state police link Alonzo with the murder of schoolteacher Kacy Kay Ray in Cassia County, which led to Alonzo’s sentence of life in prison without parole in 2004. Jeffries said he’d been interviewed by the Discovery Channel to discuss the use of DNA indexing in Idaho.
One duty that Jeffries worked on extensively when he first started working at the department was tracking down people with arrest warrants.
“I’d go through the warrant list and look for people who had an outstanding arrest warrant for a really long time and I’d hunt them down,” he said. “I was kind of a skip tracer. A good example of this is we had a double homicide in the ’80s in Arbon Valley at a labor camp. And the suspect in that murder disappeared.”
Jeffries tackled the case and discovered that the suspect had often visited a California city, so he made up a wanted poster and sent it over to the police station in the state.
“I had it done in Spanish and English, and oh my goodness everyone in the office just laughed and laughed at me — they thought it was just so funny and there wasn’t much of a chance that it would get anything,” he said. “But (the suspect) got arrested in that city. The officers took him and sat him in a chair in the booking room and my poster was above his head. And so we got him and nobody laughed then.”
He continued, “But it was really neat that it had happened that way. He turned out to be a witness to the crime and ran away because he was afraid. We were able to solve the crime because we got a hold of him and found out what he’d seen.”
Another case that stood out to him involved train hopping, witnesses who were often drunk and manslaughter.
“I did one for the railroad,” he said. “And there were these fellows and (some of them) had nicknames, they didn’t go by their real names. … There was Tennessee and Pops, who I called him Elvis because he looked like him, and the (deceased) man … and then there was Atkinson, the murderer. And they’d ride trains from Wyoming, Utah, Idaho, then back to Utah.”
Jeffries explained that Melvin Atkinson threw two men off the train, one in Power County that resulted in the man getting injured, and one in Lincoln County that resulted in the man’s death.
“Oh my gosh, those guys were the victims, Tennessee and Pops,” he said. “We put them up in a hotel and they’d get drunk, fall-over drunk. They’d trash the place, bust up the furniture, and then they’d take off, so we would have to go bring them back.”
Jeffries had to use his skills and experience tracking down the men, and in the end Atkinson was convicted of aggravated battery in Power County and convicted of manslaughter in Lincoln County.
“That case got appealed all the way up to the Supreme Court and it was upheld,” he said.
While Jeffries and his team have solved many cases that extended out into other counties, they have also tended to many county issues that, while seemingly small, make a world of difference.
When he was interim chief of police, he was able to get the department ballistic vests, police vehicles, car cameras and amend their overtime budget. He and his team have also worked on many grants that allowed them to receive new equipment such as automated external defibrillators and even a new marine building to store boats and jet skis.
“I think we’ve always been progressive or ahead of the curve … on vehicles and our abilities,” said Chief Deputy Max Sprague. “Sheriff Jeffries has worked really hard with the commissioners. They’ve been really open in allowing us to have nice and reliable vehicles, we have a really good radio system. … He’s worked really hard to keep everything in good quality.”
Over the years, he has received many awards and recognition on local and state levels, from being voted as best elected official twice in Power County Press’s people’s choice awards, being recognized as an outstanding law enforcement official at the Idaho State Journal Business and Achievement Awards in 2017, and receiving the Victims Service Award from Gov. Phil Batt in 1996.
One thing that has been a reward of its own, however, has been watching how his deputies learn and develop over time.
“One of my favorite things is helping deputies build up their careers,” he said. “I’ve had a lot of students from ISU’s Law Enforcement Academy ... and you get to help them and watch them grow, and that’s been really cool to be a part of.”
While Jeffries explains that working in law enforcement is a job filled to the brim with constant interruptions, he enjoyed the fast-paced lifestyle and all the investigations that came with it.
“I had a really great career and I got to do a lot of cool things,” he said. “And I always liked doing the investigations. That was my favorite thing.”
As for the future, Jeffries said he will state his endorsement for Power County sheriff closer to the primary election in May.