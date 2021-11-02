POCATELLO — Officials with Gateway Habitat for Humanity know additional affordable housing is desperately needed in the community, yet the organization has received only a pair of applications from people interested in buying its next planned home.
Hoping to spur additional applications, the organization has scheduled an informational meeting for 5:30 p.m. Nov. 11 at the Bannock County Veterans Memorial Building, 300 N. Johnson Ave.
Katie Lish, the organization's administrative coordinator, said the next Habitat for Humanity home will be built on a plot located in the 200 block of Randolph Avenue that was donated by the city.
During the meeting, Lish said staff will help people fill out applications and will answer questions about how the program works. Lish said homes are designed to meet the needs of the chosen family, and the labor is all donated. She said home buyers pay only a fraction of the value of any donated building materials. A typical three-bedroom house costs buyers between $50,000 and $60,000, she said.
Story continues below video
The organization carries a 30-year, no-interest loan for its buyer and also awards them a $1,500 allowance towards purchasing appliances. Each home comes with a stove and a refrigerator.
Applicants must meet income guidelines. They're also required to put in a $500 deposit and 500 hours of sweat equity. Lish explained applicants who have a physical disability may opt to work at the organization's local ReStore, where donated household items and building materials are sold for reuse. Friends and family members may also volunteer time toward the sweat equity requirement.
"Our motto is give a hand-up, not a handout," Lish said.
Lish said she's applied for grants toward the project but none have been approved yet. She believes future grant applications will have a better chance at success once a recipient family is chosen and their specific circumstances can be included in the description.