Even on overcast days, the mood in the Ski Patrol building at Pebble Creek Ski Area is radiant from high energy Ski Patrollers reminiscing about their half century of service to the volunteer organization.
They have rescued countless injured skiers, some with life-threatening injuries. They also have felt the triumph of rescuing avalanche victims and the tragedy of recovering fatalities.
“We’re just doing what we love,” said Mike Kirkland, 68, who became a Ski Patroller as soon as he was old enough at age 16. “You never know what’s going to happen here.”
Kirkland grew up skiing at Pebble Creek and followed in the tracks of his father, Max, who was a patroller.
“He died of a heart attack the day after helping some kids caught in an avalanche, so we named a run, Max Out, in his honor,” Kirkland said. “Every time I come up, the first run I make is for him. I tell him, ‘This one’s for you, Dad.’ ”
At the Ski Patrol building during a break, Kirkland laughs with Joe Lehman, 76, a patroller since 1974, and Jerry Waters, 71, in his 52nd season on the patrol.
“We have hundreds of stories,” Lehman said, laughing. “They’re even true.”
“Remember the early days of avalanche control and what they gave us?” said Waters, triggering more laughter.
They are among 85 Ski Patrollers at Pebble Creek who intentionally put themselves at risk to keep skiers safe. Before lifts open, they set explosives to dislodge potential avalanches, mark obstacles, and rope off areas that lack snow coverage.
Instead of being paid, they pay yearly dues to National Ski Patrol, a nonprofit dedicated to service, safety, and education. To keep their skills honed, they take annual refresher courses in first aid, avalanche mitigation and lift evacuation.
“I’m sincerely blessed to lead this patrol and to ski here,” said Stefan Berkel, 52, Ski Patrol director since 2006 and a ski patroller since he was 20. Before working at Pebble, he was ski patrol director at Utah Olympic Park near Park City.
“When I heard about this job at a summer instructor training, I jumped,” Berkel said. “The ski area is a gem with the terrain. Plus, the patrol here is like family.”
Generally Berkel schedules six patrollers on weekdays and 12 on weekends.
“I never have trouble staffing the shifts because patrollers are dependable and love their jobs,” he said.
When Berkel was hired, Kirkland, Lehman, Waters and others shared their insights about the ski area with him. With the steep terrain, avalanche mitigation is crucial.
Poignant avalanche
Avalanches are poignant for Kirkland. Riding up the lift on January 7, 1995, with his dad, they were dispatched along with other patrollers to help teens who had hiked above the lift to find fresh powder and had triggered an avalanche. One teen went for help, while two were partially buried, and one had vanished.
All 12 ski patrollers made a line.
“We were elbow to elbow and started pushing our avalanche probes 6 feet down,” Kirkland said. “Then we moved one foot forward and did it again. I hit the buried skier on his head. We dug him out in time. He was lucky to have survived.”
Meanwhile, Max and others dug out two teens who were buried to their waists.
“Dad rode down the lift with them to reassure and calm them,” Kirkland said. “He died of a heart attack the next day. He was only 64. I think the exertion of responding to the accident impacted his heart. The skiers he helped came to his funeral.”
Not all avalanche rescues are triumphant. Three fatalities have occurred, the most recent in 2020 near the end of the season. Patrollers recovered the body of Phil Bregitzer, 60, an experienced backcountry skier, who was skiing out-of-bounds with friends.
In 1963, an avalanche class instructor and his wife perished.
“They were probing snow and triggered an avalanche,” Waters said. “My brother was in the class with them. When they were found, they were upside down and vertical.”
Although serious about avalanche control, patrollers laugh about how avalanche mitigation has evolved. In the 1970s, they trained with a prototype of the Avalauncher, a fickle device that launched charges and was challenging to calibrate.
“Sometimes we overshot our target,” Lehman said. “Other times, a charge wouldn’t detonate, so I was voted to deal with it. You’d tape a new cap and fuse to it, then light it and run. Other times, I was the one lowered by a rope to put a charge at a certain place. Why was it always me for those jobs?”
They all laugh.
“These days, our charges and detonation methods are safe and stable,” Berkel said.
Astounding injuries
Some accidents were unforgettable. One skier going off a cat track near the Ridge got his ski pole stuck into his femoral artery when he landed. A patroller rode the toboggan down with him and applied direct pressure to the artery so he wouldn’t bleed out.
“It was the first time a LifeFlight helicopter landed in the parking lot to evacuate someone,” Kirkland said. “He lived to ski again.”
Then there was a speeding skier in South Bowl who overshot the cat track, landed on rocks, and ruptured his spleen.
“We had to move fast on that one to get him to the ambulance,” Lehman said. “He survived.”
During a shift, no matter what happens or whether the mountain is enshrouded in clouds in the morning, Kirkland predicts skies are usually clear by late afternoon.
“It’s always golden here by the end of the day,” he said.