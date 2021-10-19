POCATELLO — The Friends of the Pocatello Animal Shelter board has withdrawn its plans to build a large dog park that was approved for construction in the city's northern area.
Though the City Council OK'd a proposal for a 1-acre dog park in OK Ward Park on Sept. 16, city officials said they learned of problems with the planned location after the fact.
The city initially anticipated opening the park before the start of winter. During the September meeting, the council accepted a $95,000 donation from Friends of the Pocatello Animal Shelter, part of which was earmarked for the dog park.
However, city Parks and Recreation Director John Banks said members of the family that originally gifted land to the city for OK Ward Park informed officials after reading about the plans in the Journal that a dog park wasn't an allowed use under the terms of the donation agreement.
Furthermore, a neighbor, Dustin Manwaring, contacted Council member Rick Cheatum, voicing concerns that the park would fence off the most shady and heavily utilized public space. Cheatum said he hadn't considered the park's prime location when he cast his vote. Cheatum said he'd much rather locate the park on underutilized city ground to make it more attractive than restrict access to land that's already getting ample use.
"I don't think it's the right location," Cheatum said. "I think what we need to do is find a different location at the north end (of the city) for a dog park. I think nobody realized the restriction was there."
Banks said his department hopes to keep the project alive and plans to investigate other irrigated, green spaces owned by the city as possible alternate locations.
"Parks and Recreation is anxious to try to help them find a more appropriate location," Banks said.
Friends of the Pocatello Animal Shelter Board President Kelly Boodry said his group will allow the city to keep funds it donated on Sept. 16 for improvements at the animal shelter, including implementation of a fire and carbon monoxide detection system, construction of a shelter dog run and construction of a security fence. Boodry believes the smoke and carbon monoxide system is especially important because the cinder-block shelter has no central sprinkler system, and dogs and cats have "no thumbs" to phone for help in the event of an emergency.
Boodry said the group will "focus on our primary objective, which is to help the animals temporarily housed at the Pocatello Animal Shelter."
Boodry said his board will likely do its own research on potential locations for a dog park and may come back with another proposal some time after the Nov. 2 election.
"We are planning to conduct further research into possible funding and construction of another dog park in the future," Boodry wrote in an Oct. 15 letter to the city.
But council member Claudia Ortega sees no reason why the dog park shouldn't have gone forward as approved in OK Ward Park. Ortega said both the family that donated the land and Manwaring had the opportunity to voice their objections prior to the council's vote, and she's not convinced the family's restrictions on use would hold up in court.
Ortega also believes the "optics are not good" that Manwaring, who is a state representative, made the request of Cheatum, whom he supported with a campaign contribution.
Ortega also believes the situation raises concerns about the city's poor organization and its apparent lack of a central repository for documents, such as the agreement about the original park donation.
"To me the bottom line is this: All of this should have been known," Ortega said. "There should have been due diligence done before this came to the council."
Boodry said the proposed park would have been fenced, with separate areas for big and small canines. Construction would have involved a 5-foot, chain-liink fence with a concrete strip running along it to make the border easier to mow. The eventual plan was to add canine playground equipment and pet drinking fountains.