A groundbreaking is set Tuesday about 1 p.m. for the planned new animal shelter in Chubbuck, according to Chubbuck Police Chief Bill Guiberson.
The entirely new animal shelter when it’s done will have more of a store front facing the busy Yellowstone Avenue than the current animal shelter in Chubbuck.
“So people will be able to see it and be able to access it better,” he said.
That can come in handy for people looking for animals.
The new structure will be directly north of the old Chubbuck City Hall and will be three times the size of the current animal shelter.
And it’s needed, he said.
“A couple years ago we sat down and talked about priorities for an expansion and we needed room for the police department,” Guiberson said. “But the animal shelter was right there with it.”
And based on records the existing animal shelter was previously a maintenance shed that was donated and brought to the current location in the 1990s, according to Guiberson.
It wasn’t built specifically to be an animal shelter.
“It’s just an inadequate building for the needs and for the animals,” he said.
He says the new animal shelter will be a great improvement.
“We’ll be able to house the animals more comfortably," Guiberson said.
And it will help in the goal of trying to get the animals out of the shelter as rapidly as possible.
Very often the owners will recover them.
“We manage to find the owners typically pretty quickly,” he said. “We get their pictures out there to the public."
In fact, he said it surprises him how fast the two full-time animal control officers are like, “Hey, we found this one and this one’s headed home."
Guiberson said a program that looks at calls for the police department shows that animal incidents are usually in the top three as far as calls to the department on a weekly, monthly and annual basis.
And there is a little bit of everything as to how the animals get lost in the first place.
They escape the yard or sometimes people will drop them off.
Usually overall the shelter receives a similar number of dogs and cats.
Meanwhile, he says the financing for the new shelter is part and parcel of the new Chubbuck City Hall project.
So the target is to have the new shelter done in February or early March.
And plans are to have a grand opening when it's all completed.
But Geiberson says they won’t have to hire more personnel for the new shelter.
Though it’s possible that another person may be needed at some point in the future.
“As the city grows and things progress we may be looking at those types of things,” said Guiberson.