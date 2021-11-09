POCATELLO — A ceremonial groundbreaking was held on Tuesday for the planned new 26-unit housing development at the site of the recently demolished Bonneville Elementary School in central Pocatello.
Dozens of people turned out to the site to watch the ceremony and get more information about how the site that's being developed by NeighborWorks Pocatello will look like when it’s done.
“There seems to be a lot of excitement and I’m excited about the numbers we had today,” said NeighborWorks Executive Director Mark Dahlquist.
He believes that the turnout reflects enthusiasm among people in the community.
“It’s kind of a big thing people are feeling,” he said.
He says people know about the housing crunch in the community and the lack of inventory for people seeking homes.
He says there’s a major shortage of affordable housing.
“One of the main things I sensed is the enthusiasm for the project," Dahlquist said.
People were saying they were excited about the project and what it could mean, he said.
“People were pleased we’re taking a vacant piece of land and really improving the property," Dahlquist said.
He's noticed a buzz in the air about the project.
He says they'll be doing site work this fall and should be finished with that by Christmas.
They’ll be putting in the utilities such as the sewer and water lines, and the power and gas.
“It's just getting all the utilities and the site work completed,” he said.
They will start late this week and aim to be done by Christmas.
Dahlquist says the first homes should be completed around March of 2022.
“If all things fall into place about a year from now we’ll be having some houses that will be occupied by people,” he said.
He says they've really thought through the process and feel like they've designed it well.
“There is a lot of effort that went into planning the whole development and I think folks are going to be excited about the end product,” Dahlquist said.
And he notes that it’s been great having the backing of the Bonneville Housing Association.
“We’ve made good friends with the neighborhood leaders and they gave us their input,” he said.
He adds that it’s a walkable neighborhood and whenever it's possible to put homes in the center of town there are a lot of amenities that are already nearby.
He believes people will enjoy the convenience of being within walking distance of Idaho State University, parks and other amenities.
The just over 2-acre site will feature both single-family homes and twin homes.
NeighborWorks Pocatello is an alliance between residents, business and government to revitalize community areas by promoting affordable housing and community pride. It was created in 1993.