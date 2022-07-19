POCATELLO — Thursday morning marks the groundbreaking for a project that will transform a full city block in Historic Downtown Pocatello adjacent to Simplot Square into a new town square.
The $1.57 million project — complete with a park, playground and performance stage — is several years in the making and was described by Pocatello Mayor Brian Blad as a game changer when the City Council put its stamp of approval on the endeavor in December.
“We are so excited to be able to deliver a beautiful park for our community and visitors that will be multifaceted and be an absolutely amazing addition to our downtown area,” said Historic Downtown Pocatello Inc. President and CEO Stephanie Palagi.
The groundbreaking ceremony is set to begin at 11 a.m. Thursday at the site of the new park development, the 400 block of West Center Street behind the Bangs building.
“We plan to release the official name of the park and our design drawings during the groundbreaking,” Palagi said. “We invite the community to come out for a great celebration and see the plans that will be on display.”
The design and name of the park will incorporate elements from Lookout Credit Union, which agreed to contribute over $1 million to the project. Grant money will cover the remaining costs, which includes a contingency amount of about $400,000 to ensure it can be successfully completed even if unexpected expenses are incurred.
Some of the elements of the plan have changed a bit since December, including the location of the stage so that it can be of better use for concerts, said Palagi, adding that the sun played a major role in the relocation decision. Also, Palagi said it was more cost effective to move the bathrooms inside the Bangs building as opposed to the planned outside location.
“We believe the changes we made will greatly enhance the project,” Palagi said. “I think the community will be extremely impressed when they see the final designs.”
The project designs were created by Myers Anderson Architects, which is located in Historic Downtown Pocatello. Starr Corp. will serve as the project manager.
Palagi said numerous people contributed to the planning for this project, including several city departments. Additionally, she said several groups that currently utilize the Historic Downtown Pocatello Pavilion — including the Bannock Civitan Club, which hosts Revive @ 5 on Wednesday’s during the summer, and the Portneuf Valley Farmers Market, held at the pavilion on Saturday mornings — have also been involved in the planning process. The office spaces at the pavilion will move into the Bangs building once the project is complete and the pavilion will be put up for sale, Palagi said.
Geographically, the new town square would encompass the existing Simplot Square and the rest of that city block, which is surrounded by South Arthur and South Garfield avenues to the north and south as well as West Lewis and West Center streets to the east and west.
“This is exciting for the city of Pocatello and for the community,” Blad said in a Monday news release from the city of Pocatello. “Having this new town square will bring people together in downtown Pocatello for many years to come.”
The project includes improving the water fountain at Simplot Square to support public interaction, Palagi told the Journal in December, which could come in the form of a new splash pad or wading pool. Much of the existing concrete features surrounding the fountain now will be removed, though the pavers with names inscribed will remain in place or carefully removed and reinstalled after construction, Palagi said.
Construction work on the project is set to begin immediately after the groundbreaking on Thursday.
“With the groundbreaking they are going to start milling up the asphalt parking lot on Thursday,” Palagi said. “That first milling and demo stage is expected to take about a week. Then there will be some walls that come down, some soil that comes and electrical work that is done. Our plan right now is to have the stage finished and that park space completed by the late fall or winter.”
Palagi continued, “We will let the landscape settle a bit over the winter and the Bangs building renovation will take place over the winter months. The playground will be installed in March and we expect the entire project to be completed in April 2023.”
Palagi said that in today’s world with shipping delays and labor shortages she is very happy with where the project is at, adding that “we are right on schedule.”
Palagi again thanked Lookout Credit Union CEO Doug Chambers, Vice President of Marketing BJ Fillingame and the entire board of directors for both their contribution to the project and their level of enthusiasm for bringing such an amazing amenity to the downtown area.
“Doug, BJ and their entire board of directors have been extraordinary advocates for downtown and are excited about the project,” she said.
Chambers said he has always loved the vibe in Historic Downtown Pocatello and loves how many local businesses call the area home.
“Historic Downtown Pocatello has such a cool vibe and there are so many local businesses down there that are thriving and will continue to thrive if we can get more people down there for community events,” he said. “That entire area can continue to blossom well into the future and we are just thrilled to be a part of it.”