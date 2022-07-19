Downtown Pocatello town square

Lookout Credit Union Vice President of Marketing BJ Fillingame stands inside Simplot Square in Historic Downtown Pocatello. The square and the parking lot of the Bangs building will be the home for a new town square by April 2023.

 Shelbie Harris/Idaho State Journal

POCATELLO — Thursday morning marks the groundbreaking for a project that will transform a full city block in Historic Downtown Pocatello adjacent to Simplot Square into a new town square.

The $1.57 million project — complete with a park, playground and performance stage — is several years in the making and was described by Pocatello Mayor Brian Blad as a game changer when the City Council put its stamp of approval on the endeavor in December.