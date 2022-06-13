Whenever 3-year-old Brent sees a football game on TV, he immediately perks up and the excitement is palpable.
Papa! he squeals. Papa!
Yes, Papa plays football. No, Cody Stegelmeier isn’t playing on the Los Angeles Rams or even the Texas Longhorns, but he is living his best life on the football field.
When Saturdays roll around, the 59-year old rolls out of bed and somehow transforms himself back into that teenager from North Fremont High, who more than 40 years ago was a lineman for the Huskies and eventually walked-on at Idaho State.
Now, as a grandpa, he dons the purple of the Idaho Mustangs, a local semi-pro football team made of players ranging in age from 18 to well … 59.
“I get so exited, I still get butterflies,” said Stegelmeier, who’s the team’s starting center and is considered one of the best linemen in the Mountain West Football League. “I still get pregame jitters, but I just love it. I love being out on a football field.”
The Mustangs have been a powerhouse in various leagues over the past couple of decades and begin the playoffs Saturday with a game against the Logan Stampede at Shelley High School.
The team is an eclectic group with a wide variety of backgrounds and experiences, which makes for an interesting dynamic when everybody gets together on Saturdays. Most have played high school football at some level. Some players competed in college. Most have regular day jobs. Stegelmeier and Josh Swatsenbarg work for a local trucking company.
Swatsenbarg has been with the Mustangs for 21 years and is part owner of the team. He’s also an offensive lineman. He’s 47.
“It feels great to get out there, play with your buddies, and do a contact sport … there’s nothing else to compare it to,” said Swatsenbarg, who was part of a state title team at Idaho Falls High and also won state medals in wrestling, shot put and discus in the early 1990s before competing in track at Idaho State.
“I’ve done track, I’ve done wrestling, but there’s nothing where you run full speed at someone and just slam into them,” he said. “Call me crazy, but there’s just something fun and exciting about that.”
Teegan Thomas was done slamming into people. The former standout running back from Blackfoot High School enrolled at Idaho State and is focused on the nursing program. He’s 18.
“There was a point in time I wanted to play in college but at the same time it’s like ‘OK, you’re not going to play in the NFL, it’s time to face reality,’” he said.
That was before he got a text asking if he was interested in playing for the Mustangs.
“Once I got the text I was ‘Holy crap!’ I got to take this chance. I miss football,” Thomas said.
After a tryout, Thomas was hooked.
“It’s kind of like having your own dad on the field,” Thomas said of the team’s diverse roster. “Everyone is like a family.”
Thomas suffered a knee injury early in the season but has since returned with a brace. He said the “family” aspect of the team made the experience bearable. “Everyone reached out and was saying ‘If you need anything we’ll take care of you.’”
“At the end of the day it’s for the love of the game and I think that’s why we all do this,” said Mike Jensen, the Mustangs’ head coach and a former player. He’s been with the team for 26 years overall.
Practices are sparse during game weeks, but Jensen said that the game plan is simple and players pick it up quickly.
Once on the field, everything seems to click. The Mustangs (5-1) recently had a 35-game win streak snapped so they have a chip on their shoulder entering the playoffs.
“I think our guys are refocused,” Jensen said.
Then talk returns to Stegelmeier, whose football journey could fill a book.
Stegelmeier played at ISU in 1980, but had to return to the family farm to help out when an early storm snowed under 500 acres of barley. It was a rough patch for the farm, but family duties were more important than his football career, Stegelmeier said.
“I thought I could come back and pick it right up, but I never went back,” he said.
He eventually did go back to ISU and earned his degree in 2010.
But football was missing. He coached his kids in youth football, but it wasn’t enough. When his son Cory went on a Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints mission after graduating from Bonneville High School, Cody decided they could play together on the Mustangs when Cory returned.
“To be able to play on the same team as your son was great,” Cody said.
The two played on the offensive line together.
“He would always tell us about playing in college and how he had his career cut short,” said Cory, who’s now an attorney in Idaho Falls. “It was fun to see him get back out there and play … to see him in his element.”
Cory has since retired from the Mustangs, but the family still goes out to Shelley High on Saturdays to cheer on Papa.
The subject of retirement is not new for Cody. He’s had two knee surgeries and had hip replacement surgery following last season. At 59, he says with a laugh that he’s not as fast as he used to be, but he’s still pretty good.
Years ago when his wife Brenda asked about giving up the game, Cody said he’d likely retire when he reached his jersey number. He wears 52.
“She doesn’t believe me anymore when I tell her this is my last year,” he said.
So as the Mustangs head into the playoffs, is this the last season for Stegelmeier?
“At first they think I’m crazy,” Stegelmeier said when friends ask why he’s playing competitive tackle football at his age. “But then I explain to them, you play golf, I play football. That’s my hobby. That’s my happy place — on the football field.”