Mike Johns' dogs are a recurring theme in his third-grade classroom at Greenacres Elementary School, making their way into lessons in about every subject.
"There's multiplication: I've got three dogs, so how many legs do they have?" Johns offered as an example.
On Friday morning, students finally got to see one of his beloved canines, Hazel, during the school's novel take on a parade. It was hosted to give the children at least a semblance of face-to-face interaction with the Greenacres staff amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Parents of students who have been cooped up for weeks at home, learning remotely amid the health crisis, slowly drove past a receiving line of 44 faculty and school officials outside of their shuttered building, located at 1250 E. Oak St.
"We decided that doing something like this was honestly for the benefit of the kids, knowing that we're all still here for them," said Greenacres Principal Janelle Armstrong.
Standing near Johns — while maintaining ample social distancing, of course — was special education teacher Brandi Schuelke, whose students routinely hear about her hobby as a beekeeper. During the parade, they got to see Schuelke dressed in her full beekeeping gear.
First-grade teacher Rondalyn Rodriguez help up a Teddy bear and exuberantly addressed children in every passing carload by name, making it clear how much she's missed them.
"I have cried so many times," Rodriguez said. "I've had kids calling me just to say hi and 'I love you.'"
Rodriguez has been doing her best to make interactions with students via Zoom as fun as possible. She's organized a pajama party for her class's morning meeting on Monday.
Armstrong said children participating in the parade were tasked with matching items from a list — such as Hazel the dog, a beekeeping suit and a Teddy bear — with the teacher or staff member who displayed each one. She promised a prize to any child who could get them all right and urged students to consult one another online to compare answers, hoping to spur interaction among the student body.
Other schools within Pocatello-Chubbuck School District 25 have hosted similar events.
Ruby Walsh, whose sons Lander and Carter attend Greenacres, brought enough pizzas to the parade to feed lunch to the whole staff in appreciation of their efforts to educate children amid a crisis.
"I thought it was a great idea for the kids to be able to see their teachers," Walsh said, adding one of her sons was especially eager to see a favorite school counselor.
Walsh was impressed by how many different staff members knew her sons' names during the parade.
"They are a lot of fun," Walsh said. "It was neat to see some of their personalities come through. Some of them were dancing. Some of them were singing. They really care about all of the kids."
Armstrong has been encouraged by the strong interaction the crisis has fostered between staff and parents, and she believes it will be important for local schools to build upon that strengthened communication.
However, she acknowledges it's unrealistic to expect students to cover the same volume of material while working from home as they did during a full school day.
"In reality, we've had two additional months added onto summer, with some type of instruction happening," Armstrong said.