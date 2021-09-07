BLACKFOOT — The couple who started and have overseen The GARDEN at the Eastern Idaho State Fair for the past dozen years are retiring and moving to Moscow, leaving care of the site in the eastern part of the fairgrounds to area master gardeners.
The fair started on Friday and runs through this Saturday.
Jon and Marlene Lyksett, of Blackfoot, say they have enjoyed working in the garden since it began, but Jon developed some health issues that led to the decision by the couple to leave the garden to others.
He says they started the community garden, which is in a corner of the fairground in the eastern part of the facility.
“That worked out,” he said. “It was the first year and people came to see it and the area was just more attractive.”
In the second year a company in Utah made frames for a greenhouse and they got a shed that they wanted.
“And we went to the local garden center and got some trees and we just expanded it,” Jon said.
He says he had a grand dream of how it should all be and the area has worked out with help from the fair board.
Plus the master gardeners in the area have been extremely helpful.
The Idaho Master Gardener Program, run by University of Idaho Extension, is a volunteer force of people who have qualified for the title through training and service.
Jon says Marlene has had to take over some of the heavy lifting to take care of the site since he developed health issues.
Jon says he’s providing ideas to personnel at the fairgrounds about people who might be able to help take care of the garden.
“There’s actually a lot to do,” he said.
There are about eight people who are currently in the group taking care of the community garden.
Generally, by the end of March or early April about all the plants are in the ground.
And after that it’s a lot of work taking care of the site, according to Jon.
“Then it’s almost daily that we’re out here so it takes someone who really wants to do it,” he said.
And he notes that as far as they know the site will continue to be at the fairgrounds for the time being.
He says it’s a very valuable service.
“This is the most important part of The GARDEN,” he said of the location. “This is where most people come when they have questions.”
And in really busy years they’ll set up a table there and sit and answer questions as part of their service to the community.
“I do like to visit with people and I like visiting with gardeners who have questions, or just people who come in and want to shoot the breeze,” he said.
And Jon, 71, said they try to show off stuff that grows in Idaho to the general public.
Jon used to do the physical work in The GARDEN and Marlene would do the creative projects. He said Marlene has had to pick up the slack with the garden labor because of his health challenges.
“So life changed, but this kind of remains the same, but we switched roles,” he said.