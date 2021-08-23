POCATELLO — A Pocatello couple said they enjoyed attending the recent local Greek Festival food and dance event in Pocatello.
Rick and Lori Dutson say they often see people they know at the event and also meet new people.
And there were a lot of people attending this year.
That's according to Father Constantine Zozos.
He's the Parish Priest of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox Church in Pocatello.
The church puts on the event and Zozos estimates based on food sales that about 3,000 people were at the event this year between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m.
The Dutsons said the line went from the front of the Greek Orthodox Church to the end of the block and partially around another block, though it moved fairly well.
They said they typically come every year, though covid previously affected that.
Rick has been coming to the celebration for about seven years and Lori has been coming for three years.
But this year Rick said at first it seemed like it was going to rain and they didn’t want to wait in line if it rained.
But the rain fortunately held off.
Rick says he loves Greek food and enjoys all the food at the Greek Festival.
In fact he bought three meals to take home and Lori bought about a week’s worth of desserts to last them awhile, she said.
“It’s pretty good stuff and I don’t know how they make as much stuff as they make but they feed a lot of people,” Rick said.
Plus he said it's fun to see people he knows and to meet new people.
And the attendance for the event only seems like it continues to grow and looks like it may grow even further, according to Rick.
“There’s so many people coming from outside Pocatello for this,” he said.
That includes people even from as far away as Pingree, he said.
Lori said that in addition to good food, she enjoys meeting people at the huge event.
“I really like the camaraderie because these are folks we’ve never met them before,” she said. “It’s nice to sit down with strangers over a good meal and just be able to meet people and get to know people and we all have something in common.”
She likes to appreciate the differences in cultures and the differences in each other and how they can actually bring people together rather than separate people, Lori said.
This year the couple ended up not getting to see the ethnic dancers who performed during the celebration.
But they got to chat with other people who were attending the event and that was enjoyable.
"Especially after COVID I think we appreciate each other more," Lori said.
She says people can celebrate and embrace their differences and their beliefs and there’s folks there of many different religions and it’s just fun, she said.
Father Zozos said he was pleased that such a good crowd turned out for the event.
Zozos says they will use funds raised during the Greek Festival for facilities upkeep and to benefit charities.
But he said they didn't have an immediate number for how much money was raised during the event.
The church is at 518 N. 5th Ave. and has been serving Southeast Idaho since it was built in 1915.