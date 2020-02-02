POCATELLO — Members of the local nonprofit organization 2Great4Hate are mulling ways to combat discrimination, both locally and throughout the world.
The group gathered Monday night at the Marshall Public Library for their annual meeting.
Group members watched a video of a TED Talk presentation by Mellody Hobson entitled “Color Blind or Color Brave.”
Fighting discrimination has been the organization’s aim since its formation in 2010, when the distribution of what founding member and former ISU Sports Information Director Glenn Alford describes as hate literature was distributed in and around the ISU area. The racially charged literature spurred a meeting of concerned citizens in the area, from which 2Great4Hate was born.
“This group believes that when discrimination arises in this area, we meet it head on,” Alford said. “You’ve got to be proactive with it.”
According to Alford, the group has worked closely with the NAACP, the League of Women Voters and various other organizations to promote equality in the greater Pocatello area. The group has also lent support to the LGBTQ community in 2014 when an ordinance that prohibited housing and job discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity was up for repeal.
The measure to repeal the ordinance failed by an estimated margin of 90 votes.
The group is non-partisan and welcomes people of all viewpoints to join and discuss matters of discrimination.
Group chairwoman Janie Gebhardt was among several group members who believe this discussion is more important than ever today, considering the current divisive political climate.
“I think that people have been given permission to be more hateful,” Gebhardt, who was a pastor at the United Church of Christ for 30 years, said. “We won’t make progress unless we’re able to hear one another and understand one another.”
In conjunction with the 100-year anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment, which afforded women the right to vote, 2Great4Hate will be hosting a public performance of “Hear My Voice” on March 16 at 7 p.m. in the Century High School auditorium. The performance is being put on in cooperation with The League of Women Voters, the Pocatello NAACP, and School District 25. There will be three additional performances for area middle-school and high-school students March 17.
“Hear My Voice” tells the story of the 72-year struggle of the suffrage movement. The performance will be put on by Living Voices, a non-profit group based out of Seattle, and will combine one actor with archival film and audio footage.
2Great4Hate previously presented a Living Voices production of “The Right to Dream,” a story told from the point of view of a young African-American man living in Mississippi during the civil rights era, in May 2018.