A local flower farmer is spreading gratitude around Blackfoot one seed at a time.
Kelly Wilcox started her career with a degree in horticulture at Brigham Young University-Idaho and a business in landscaping. But as her family grew larger, she found herself in need of a stay-at-home job, so she created the Gratitude Garden.
“With baby No. 1 and baby No. 2, it was pretty easy to keep up with landscaping,” Wilcox said. “But when I got baby No. 3 and baby No. 4, I realized I needed a stay-at-home job. I tried to use my horticulture schooling to find something I could do at home, and flowers just kind of fit the bill.”
Wilcox said that her mission with the Gratitude Garden is to help her community show gratitude for one another.
“One day I saw a quote that said something like ‘gratitude makes what you have enough,’” Wilcox said. “I think something in the world that everyone could use a little more of is gratitude. Be grateful for what you have and that makes it enough, whatever you do have. It just so happens that giving flowers to people is a great way to show your gratitude.”
Wilcox said her favorite part of running her business is the stories she hears from her customers and the creativity she gets to express with every unique bouquet.
“I like that I’m using my education and I love the creativity,” Wilcox said. “I love being able to take a bucket full of flowers and puzzle it together every morning. It’s also really awesome to hear some of the stories of when people order flowers and why they want to give thanks or hear the stories of what people have gone through.”
The Gratitude Garden has been in business for two years now, and in her first year, she ran out of flowers by the end of the season. At the beginning of this season, she planted significantly more flowers and has yet to run out.
“It’s been really great,” Wilcox said. “I’ve been able to sell everything that I’ve made so far. I start the seeds indoors in my bedroom, and then it spills into the hallway and the entryway… After the last frost date, then I can relieve all of my plants and my house is clean again.”
Wilcox said one of the hardest challenges she has faced so far is timing her starts correctly so that she has the right amount of yield during certain parts of the season.
“Knowing how many flowers to do and when is difficult,” Wilcox said. “I have to start them for when I want them to be ready, so some will start in February, some will start in April. Getting the timing down kind of takes a little bit of practice.”
Wilcox also said that running her business from home with multiple children can be challenging, but she has her children help her out when they can.
“During the summer my kids are sleeping in until nine o’clock, so I can go out at six in the morning and go cut and do the designing (of bouquets),” Wilcox said. “Whenever I have orders, we all hop in the car, and the kids hold the vases on the way to the deliveries. It’s kind of a family project.”
Wilcox said that she plans on building greenhouses to make a nursery out of in the future.
“When the kids are bigger I want to have my own greenhouses,” Wilcox said. “It probably won’t be cut flowers, but it’ll probably be bedding plants and a little nursery. That’s something that we’re working towards, but while the kids are little, my main priority is to help them out. So, until they’re bigger, the greenhouses are on pause.”
Wilcox said her most popular flowers are her sunflowers and gladiolus, so she makes sure to plant as many of those as she can. When she has excess flowers at the end of the season, she gives bouquets to people “I’ve wanted to say thank you to in a special way for a long time,” she said.
Bouquets can be ordered from the Gratitude Garden through her Facebook or by calling Wilcox at 208-789-0892.
Wilcox encourages her customers to follow her Facebook page so they can stay up to date on availability. Often if she has an extra bouquet, she will post a photo on Facebook and customers can order it that day. Wilcox can deliver her bouquets or customers can pick them up.
To learn more about the Gratitude Garden, visit facebook.com/kellywilcox83.
