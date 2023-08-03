The Gratitude Garden

Kelly Wilcox sits with some of the flowers she grows for the Gratitude Garden, an at-home business that involves her growing the flowers she later uses to build floral arrangements.

 Photo courtesy of Kelly Wilcox

A local flower farmer is spreading gratitude around Blackfoot one seed at a time.

Kelly Wilcox started her career with a degree in horticulture at Brigham Young University-Idaho and a business in landscaping. But as her family grew larger, she found herself in need of a stay-at-home job, so she created the Gratitude Garden.

The Gratitude Garden

Some of the floral bouquets that Kelly Wilcox has arranged using flowers grown at her at-home business, the Gratitude Garden.

