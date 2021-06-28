MOOSE, Wyo. (AP) — Plans to rebuild and pave a road will close one of the driving routes into Grand Teton National Park for much of 2022.
Moose-Wilson Road connects the communities of Wilson and Teton Village just south of Grand Teton with the park headquarters at Moose.
It’s one of the less busy ways to get into the park in western Wyoming. About 1.4 miles (2.25 kilometers) of the 8-mile (13-kilometer) road is currently unpaved.
Park officials plan to close the road between where it enters the park and the Laurance S. Rockefeller Preserve in the spring of 2022. They plan to reopen the road on weekends during the busy summer tourist season but close its southern stretch entirely again after Labor Day.
The new road’s features will include about 20 vehicle pullout areas. A second phase of work focusing on the road’s northern end will occur in 2024-25, the Jackson Hole News & Guide reported.
Each phase costs roughly $13 million. The $26 million already has been secured through a federal fund created by the Great American Outdoors Act.