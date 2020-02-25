Grand Teton National Park acting supervisor and the Wyoming governor met Tuesday to discuss the project of culling non-native mountain goats from the Teton Range after the park’s lethal operation was put on hold this weekend.
The park halted its mountain goat shooting operation after receiving a call from U.S. Secretary of the Interior David Bernhardt telling the acting park superintendent Gopaul Noojibail to “stand down” late Friday.
The call came from Bernhardt after his office was emailed a strongly worded letter from Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon. The letter was also sent to Noojibail. The governor expressed his “profound disappointment” for having the state’s Game and Fish Department’s position dismissed. Game and Fish has urged the park to allow hunters to shoot the mountain goats rather than shooting the animals from helicopters.
“It was a productive meeting, and we greatly appreciate the governor’s time and interest,” the park said of the Tuesday meeting.
The park reported that 36 mountain goats of the estimated 100 were killed on Friday before the “stand down” order was issued.
In the future, Wyoming will get its way, and hunters will be brought in to continue culling the goats.
“The National Park Service is continuing to develop a skilled volunteer culling program that could be implemented as early as this fall,” the park said. “This culling program will utilize trained volunteers to remove non-native mountain goats via ground-based methods. ... More information will be shared as the program is developed.”
Wyoming’s Game and Fish has asked the park on three different occasions to allow hunters to cull the non-native mountain goats rather than the park’s current plan of killing goats from helicopters using sharpshooters.
The helicopter operation was expected to take most of a week. The park announced its plan to kill goats starting on Friday and closed the mid-section of the park to public access for the coming days while the project was underway. The closure of the central Teton Range in the park has been lifted and no additional aerial operations are planned.
The park was given the green light to remove the non-native mountain goats from the Teton Range in November. The purpose is to protect the isolated native bighorn sheep in the range from mountain goats whose numbers have increased in recent years to about equal that of bighorn sheep. Goats compete for habitat and also pose a threat of passing on deadly diseases to the sheep.
The Wyoming Game and Fish Commission passed a resolution in January opposing the aerial gunning method and asked the park to instead use “skilled volunteers” (another name for hunters) as the method of removal. Game and Fish also sent a letter to the park on Jan. 28 asking the park to use hunters. Park service policies generally ban hunting, although a limited elk hunt occurs each fall inside the park.
The park was careful in its Tuesday news release to point out the differences between a culling program in a national park and traditional recreational hunting.
“Culling in a national park is done exclusively for conservation and stewardship purposes, while hunting is primarily for recreation or procuring food,” the park said. “Culling in a national park is conducted under controlled circumstances with the supervision of National Park Service personnel, while hunting is performed at the hunter’s discretion, subject to applicable licensing and laws. Volunteers may not keep any trophy when participating in a culling program in a national park. The meat may be distributed generally to volunteers, food banks, etc., after careful screening for public health considerations.”