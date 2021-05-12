Built in 1938, Grand Teton National Park’s historic Pink House on Mormon Row is a fixer-upper.
The park plans to spend a few million dollars to repair, restore and stabilize the John Moulton property that serves as a time capsule on what it was like to settle in Jackson Hole more than 100 years ago. The Pink House is the first step in the multi-year restoration project. During the Pink House work, the area will be closed through mid-summer.
“We’re doing some stabilization on the Pink House,” said Denise German, information officer for the park. “Next week we’ll be lifting it off the foundation, then starting the new foundation.”
The Pink House is stucco on the outside and one and a half stories inside. The building will be moved off the existing foundation and a new foundation will be poured and the house reattached. The stucco will be preserved, the roof replaced and the chimney rebuilt.
“It retains a high level of historic integrity with original doors, windows, cabinetry, wallpaper, flooring, and woodwork,” the park said in a news release. “The house is surrounded by a historic barn, bunkhouse, several other outbuildings, and cultural landscape elements including irrigation ditches, corrals, and fencing.”
Mormon Row was established as a group of homesteads by members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints east of Blacktail Butte starting about 1890.
“The community of Grovont was created, today known as Mormon Row,” the park said. “The homesteaders clustered their farms to share labor and build community, a stark contrast with isolation typical of many western homesteads.”
The project is being financed by the National Park Service and Grand Teton National Park Foundation. In 2018, the Foundation helped the Park Service buy the last 1-acre parcel, the last privately held land along Mormon Row.
Mormon Row Historic District was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1997.